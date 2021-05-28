10 Stylish Shiplap Wall Ideas for the All the Modern Farmhouse Lovers

Every farmhouse interior design lover needs a shiplap wall treatment. Whether it's only an accent or focal point, an entire room, or something in between, this modern-meets-rustic feature has the ability to transform any space. As an added bonus, these wood panels can be coated with any variety of paint colors and be placed in multiple directions.

Advertisement

If you've watched every home decor show on HGTV and still can't figure out how to make the shiplap look work in your own home, you're in luck — we have 10 ideas to get you started.

1. Create a modern farmhouse look with green shiplap.

You could use this design idea from Wildflower Home to get the sweetest reading nook. Simply cover one wall in vertical shiplap, and give it a few layers of inky green paint. Going this route will ensure your space doesn't feel overwhelmed by shiplap. But you'll still have an obvious nod to fresh farmhouse style.

2. Extend the shiplap to the ceiling.

Who says your shiplap walls have to stop at the ceiling? Try extending the accent all the way up for a cool effect in a family or living room like Studio McGee does here. This approach will look especially impressive if you have high ceilings with decorative beams.

3. Use white shiplap in the entryway for a bright first impression.

Set the tone for the rest of your house with creamy white shiplap in the entryway or hall. But don't think the simple color means you have to settle for simple decor. Just take a look at this space from G. P. Schafer Architects that was featured on Coco Kelley. To recreate the warm aesthetic, bring in rustic elements that complement the farmhouse feel of shiplap. Try a jute rug, a vintage chair, and maybe even a wood console with weathered charm.

Advertisement

4. Add some drama with dark shiplap.

While you often see shiplap boards painted in shades of white and cream, you can change it up with a different color. We love the drama of the dark shiplap contrasted with medium-tone wood floors in this space from Studio McGee. It makes everything feel cozy instead of closed in.

5. Bring it into the bathroom in subtle ways.

Like the look of shiplap, but prefer to have it only in small doses? Then this look from Designing Vibes is for you. Add a simple shiplap feature to the half wall between your tub and shower, and it'll feel like you gave the whole bathroom a makeover with only a bit of effort.

6. Create a shiplap backsplash.

Homeowners will love this DIY shiplap project from Jaclyn Peters Design. The kitchen has a bright white, creative backsplash that extends up the entire wall and really stands out against green cabinets. If you want something that's a little more unique, go for narrow shiplap boards and align them vertically.

7. Frame a fireplace or bookshelf with shiplap.

If a fireplace is part of your home design, you can create a standout shiplap accent wall behind the mantel that's similar to this one from Sugar and Cloth. If you don't have a fireplace, fear not. You can get a similar look by adding a bookshelf or media console in front of the shiplap feature.

Advertisement

8. Keep the bathroom cozy with white walls and shiplap.

If having only one small dose of shiplap in the bathroom isn't enough, don't be afraid to go bigger. This classic washroom seamlessly incorporates an entire wall of shiplap that meshes beautifully with the white cabinetry and light marble countertop.

9. Skip vertical shiplap, and go with the curve of your walls.

If you have a curved wall in your home, you can still have shiplap, as evidenced by D2 Interieurs here. We love how this entryway combines modern and organic touches to make the shiplap stand out even more. The neutral color palette, however, ties everything together.

10. Line a closet with shiplap.

Not even your closets should escape the shiplap paneling treatment. And though these spaces are small, they deserve a little love and home improvement. Follow Living Letter Home's lead and add floating shelves to finish the look and maximize storage space.