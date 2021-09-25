10 of the Best Ceiling Paint Colors to Heighten Your Decor

Painting a room is an easy way for homeowners to upgrade their space. But we often spend so much time fixating on the perfect wall color that we overlook one very important part of the room: the ceiling. There's no denying that white is the most popular interior paint, and for good reason. A bright white ceiling can make your space instantly feel bigger and brighter and it won't interfere with the other colors in the room either.

Advertisement

But even if you're just planning on a fresh coat of plain white for your ceiling, you'll need to decide if you prefer a cool-toned white or a warmer one. Things like the amount of light, ceiling height, wall paint, and even the color of your floors can all factor into which shade will look the best.

If you're a bit more daring with your design choices, try out a fun dark ceiling color instead of a neutral. From light blue to earthy green to blush pink, putting an unexpected shade on the ceiling can really make a big difference. It's a bold move though, so it's best to get a little help. Scroll on for 10 paint colors that we think are worth considering.

10 Paint Colors to Consider

1. Benjamin Moore Simply White

Take note of this space by Cherished Bliss and cover your walls, trim, and ceiling in the same shade of bright white paint, like Simply White by Benjamin Moore, to give your whole house a seamless and airy look. This is especially helpful for smaller spaces and homes with an open floor plan. The monochromatic scheme makes adding and swapping accessories easier than ever, so you'll never feel tied down to your design.

2. Sherwin-Williams Argos

Argos by Sherwin Williams is a warm gray that is great for highlighting details like a tongue and groove ceiling or ornate crown molding. The neutral color is just dark enough that it looks intentional but light enough that all of your existing furniture and home decor will still work. If you like the hue on the ceiling, take it a step further like Clark and Aldine and paint the window frames and baseboards too for a fun, coordinated look.

Advertisement

3. Farrow & Ball De Nimes

Add some drama to a small bedroom with floor-to-ceiling blue paint à la this setup by A Glass of Bovino. Decorative elements such as an intricate ceiling medallion, crown molding, and wall trim will look uniform, and far from distracting, since they are coated in the same elegant color. This particular shade by Farrow and Ball looks stunning alongside pops of gold and blush pink.

4. Behr Island Hopping

This rosy paint color will turn any living space into an eclectic bohemian dream. Focus only on the ceiling or follow the lead of The Otto House and extend the paint down the walls a few inches for a cool look that will define your living room.

5. Annie Sloan Greek Blue

Follow the lead of Isabel López-Quesada and channel Mediterranean vibes with a shade of sky blue for your ceiling. Opting for a chalk paint such as Greek Blue by Annie Sloan — which requires zero sanding or priming and has a matte finish — will enhance wood detailing and bring in a feeling of old-world charm. You'll wake up every morning, look at your dreamy blue ceiling, and for a moment swear you were lounging off the coast of Mykonos.

Advertisement

6. Valspar Cracked Pepper

Cozy up your living room by adding a darker color, like Cracked Pepper by Valspar, on the ceiling and keeping the walls lighter. While it might make your space feel slightly smaller, it's guaranteed to be your new favorite place to curl up and relax. Keep the neutral black and white palette from feeling stale or stark by bringing in layers of texture with the help of area rugs, throw pillows, and plush blankets. Let Tamara Magel show you how it's done.

7. Benjamin Moore Cloud White

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Not all shades of ivory are created equal. Choosing a white ceiling paint that falls on the warm end of the spectrum helps keep an all-white space from feeling cold, as evidenced by this living room. Having a color scheme with both warm and cool tones will make your design look balanced and cohesive. Cloud White by Benjamin Moore is a favorite among interior designers since it's not too yellow or beige.

8. Clare Headspace

Accentuate eye-catching details like wood beams or a unique coffered ceiling with a subtle layer of this blue-green paint from Clare. As proven in this dining room by Joanna from Jojotastic, the light pastel color draws just enough attention to the ceiling without overwhelming the space and making the room feel smaller. Warm white walls and light wood floors complete the light and airy look.

Advertisement

9. PPG Be Daring

The bright yellow color used in this sitting area is not for the faint of heart. Using a bold shade like Be Daring by PPG on your ceiling means that the rest of the room should be neutral and minimal so it won't compete or clash. Pair it with warm white walls and black accents for a design that is sure to be the talk of all your dinner guests.

10. Sherwin-Williams Secret Garden

These days, it seems like sage green colors such as Sherwin-Williams' Secret Garden are being used everywhere — from kitchen cabinets to accent walls, and now feature ceilings, too. The earthy shade looks great in rooms with tons of natural light, as proven here by this bedroom makeover from Vintage Revivals. Throw in some lush foliage, an area rug, and bedding flaunting similar tones for a winning combination.

Additional Things to Think About

Image Credit: Alex Reyto

All in all, painting your ceiling is an easy and unexpected way to transform any room in your house in a single afternoon. Just be sure to keep in mind how it will work with things like the color of your walls, the amount of available light (both artificial and natural), and the other pieces of furniture in the room. Another factor to consider is the overall feeling you're trying to achieve. Once you've decided on the perfect color, the only thing left to do is grab a paintbrush and a ladder. Just think of this decorating idea as the perfect statement-making finishing touch.