12 Farmhouse Paint Colors for a Perfectly Rustic Home

When we think of farmhouse style, the first words that come to mind are ​warm​, ​inviting​, and ​relaxed.​ Whether we realize it or not, those cozy feelings are in part thanks to a well-thought-out color palette.

Traditionally, farmhouse color schemes tend to favor neutral shades, but we are excited to see more contemporary takes showcasing bolder and brighter hues. For instance, among the most popular modern farmhouse paint colors for 2021 are Benjamin Moore's Blue Note, a dramatic shade that's perfect for accent walls, and the aforementioned brand's Million Dollar Red, a warm yet audacious choice for any country-living enthusiast. On the other side of the spectrum, shades like Behr's Canyon Dusk — a nature-inspired terracotta hue — and Benjamin Moore's Aegean Teal — a relaxing mixture of blue-green and gray — both made the cut as the year's top picks.

Ultimately, the perfect colors for your farmhouse interior will come down to personal preference and the other finishes used throughout your home. But to get you started, here's a selection of paint colors that will appeal to just about any homeowner.

12 Farmhouse Paint Color Ideas

1. Beige

A favorite paint color among interior designers and homeowners alike (for just about any room) is Behr's Swiss Coffee. As you can see in this farmhouse kitchen, the appeal of the beige hue showcased on the cabinets, trim, and walls is undeniable. The warm white shade gives the space a welcoming quality, made even more so by the two-tone hardwood flooring.

2. Black

After using this ebony shade in many striking remodels, Studio McGee lauds Benjamin Moore's Cheating Heart as a favorite among black paint colors. If you're a skeptic who couldn't imagine going dark, this stunning dining room should alleviate any and all concerns. The designers wanted to create a look that felt "moody and bright" while obliging the clients' desire to go dark in the dining room. As you can see, they accomplished this feat by pairing the dramatic hue with classic wainscoting and timeless white for a refined result.

3. Blush

Don't knock it before you try it — an unexpected blush-toned paint can actually add a little joy to your farmhouse interior, as proven by this living room. Paired with wooden accents, the rosy hue creates a cheery and relaxing space that's far from saccharine or juvenile. Now, we could not do a farmhouse paint color roundup justice, of course, without mentioning Joanna Gaines. The popular designer's Magnolia Home Paint color Dutch Tulip is easy to love wherever you choose to apply it.

4. Sage Green

The built-in bookcase in this farmhouse corridor also serves as a picture-perfect accent wall. The sage green hue (resembling Sherwin-Williams' Nurture Green) particularly caught our eye and shows the power of using the cool, arboreal shade to complement a more neutral palette. Not to mention, it makes a pretty spectacular backdrop for treasured pieces of home decor and fancy tomes.

5. Mustard Yellow

On the more lively side of the color wheel, we have yellow. But for those who find the sunny hue a little too bold for their humble abode, we recommend using a warmer, more muted shade such as the oh-so-trendy mustard yellow. This vibrant farmhouse cook space by Kitchen & Beyond has the right idea. Try out the look in your own culinary headquarters with Citron from Farrow & Ball.

6. Light Blue

Transforming your farmhouse bedroom into a relaxing oasis should be a relatively simple task with the help of an elegant shade of blue. The particular color used in this idyllic setup by Heidi Caillier features a dreamy gray undertone (similar to Glidden's Blue Dolphin) that works so well with white or off-white accents as well as dark blue hues, as evidenced by the navy throw at the end of the bed.

7. Forest Green

When it comes to using dramatic jewel tones, what's not to love? Sure, committing to such a dramatic color can be a little bit scary, but after one look at this emerald mudroom by Leigh and Ben of House 1924 you'll be convinced. The dark green paint color (Farrow & Ball's Studio Green) instantly turns a rather utilitarian space into a bonafide design moment.

8. Navy Blue

We shift our preference from deep green to decadent blue (like Hale Navy from Benjamin Moore) with the help of this jaw-dropping farmhouse office design by Devon Grace Interiors. If you feel ready to go all-in on the classic color choice, then by all means paint every surface, but if you're not sure, just focus your attention on one feature wall instead. Balance the heavy shade with a lighter tone, such as the crisp white window trim, baseboards, and ceiling witnessed here.

9. Mint Green

The light and airy feel of this culinary design can definitely be attributed to the gorgeous, minty green kitchen cabinets. The pastel paint color pairs beautifully with the rustic wood beams, columns, and countertops. Along with the white walls and light wood flooring, the cool shade ensures that the modestly-sized room will always feel bright and open. Replicate the breezy color scheme with Glacial Green by Pratt & Lambert.

10. Bright White

When it comes to farmhouse decorating ideas, you can't go wrong with pure white. This attic bedroom from Studio McGee features a simple, clean aesthetic with white-painted shiplap walls and ceiling. Not only is the neutral hue a classic, but it also creates the illusion of more space, which comes in handy when working with modest, unique layouts like this one. The natural light doesn't hurt either. And while there is a bevy of different colors — ranging from yellow to blue undertones — to choose from, one of our favorite white shades is Benjamin Moore's Chantilly Lace.

11. Cool Gray

For the board and batten wainscoting in this tiny farmhouse bath, the homeowners went with a light shade of gray. The elegant hue adds just enough stylish contrast, without making the petite space feel darker and smaller, while the crisp white walls and ceiling act as a beautiful supporting cast. You really can't go wrong with Seize the Gray by Clare.

12. Greige

Or, perhaps you have your hopes set on an earthier shade for your country bathroom. In that case, we recommend a greige paint color (Silver Drop by Behr is a popular choice). A combo between gray and beige, the nature-inspired hue is a sophisticated choice no matter where you use it. And since it is a neutral paint color, the hue will blend in seamlessly with the rest of your palette. Add a modern touch with understated black accents such as the patterned floor tile, console sink, wall sconce, and window trim in this gorgeous setup by Jean Stoffer Design.