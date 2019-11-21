18 Mint Green Kitchen Ideas That Are Fresh as Can Be

As any homeowner that has gone through a kitchen remodel can tell you, there are a dizzying array of decisions to make — from the layout to the style to the finishes, it can get overwhelming in a hurry. Unfortunately, selecting a color palette for your cook space isn't any easier. However, if you're after a bright and airy scheme for your culinary headquarters that still packs a punch, we've got just the hue. Enter mint green. Yep, that's right, the cool pastel that reminds you of ice cream has actually been trending. And it's no wonder since the verdant shade is vibrant, versatile, and fresh. Not to mention, it nods to the outdoors, too. But don't just take our word for it — here are 18 mint green kitchen color ideas that will have you craving dessert for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

1. Embrace a minimalist-style kitchen.

The light mint hue used in this small kitchen, belonging to blogger Tikkie Elsøe, works with the white tile backsplash and wood countertops to create an effortlessly cool aesthetic. Tikkie loved the way the pistachio cabinet fronts from Danish brand Reform CPH complemented the warmth of the wooden features sprinkled throughout, without feeling too warm.

While mint green is seen as a modern and trending color, it can also be used to freshen up traditional settings. Opt for a shade with gray undertones and you'll hit the pastel nail on the head without ending up with a palette that feels overly saccharine. Adam and Amber Ford from The Happy Tudor chose a softer shade of green, bringing in some classic pops of pink (thanks to the kitchen rug) and flecks of brass (thanks to the fixtures) to add an extra modern touch.

3. Mix it with marble.

We'll just go ahead and say what everyone is thinking: Marble countertops (and a matching backsplash) in a mint green kitchen are pretty much a match made in design heaven. So it makes sense that the team over at Oh Happy Day chose the cheerful combination for their studio kitchen. The barely-there shade looks picture-perfect on flat front IKEA cabinets.

4. Focus on the backsplash.

The mint green kitchen backsplash in this scheme by Aly Velji Designs is quite the showstopper, and wouldn't be hard to recreate in your own kitchen. Pair it with fresh white cabinetry, leather accents, and midcentury-inspired wall sconces for a warmer take on an industrial cook space.

5. Champion retro style.

This crisp, bright kitchenette by Kerra Michele has been brought to life with a touch of mint, and we love how perfectly it works with the retro design features. It's proof that you don't need the grandest or most modern kitchen to make a pop of color work.

6. Paint an accent wall.

For the renters or budget hunters amongst you, there really is a simple way to add this season's hottest color to your culinary space — an accent wall. Ashley of Sugar & Cloth transformed her white kitchen with a few coats of a mint green paint color way before the rest of us caught on to the trend.

7. Add traditional flair with shaker cabinets.

For a modern take on traditional shaker cabinetry, opt for black hardware. You might be surprised at just how much this will help them stand out. Interior design firm cityhomeCOLLECTIVE used a pale shade of mint green to update this previously white culinary space, finishing the look with stainless steel appliances, black countertops, and matching cabinet pulls.

8. Go for a two-tone design.

If you really want to go all out, opt for a two-tone mint green kitchen. The sleek Metod cabinets from IKEA look downright dreamy with bright mint on the top and black on the bottom. Who would have thought this pair would work so well together?

9. Pair with copper.

Country meets contemporary in this mint green kitchen design by Rebel Designs. The copper backsplash tile brings out the verdant tones of the cabinetry while the wood shelving and home decor warm the entire look. We're sold.

10. Add just a dash with mint green kitchen accessories.

If committing to mint seems like too much, try it, before you buy it as they say. Sarah Joy used just a pop of green by weaving verdant pendant lights and counter stools into this predominantly wood kitchen design. Now, this is an example of when less is more is exactly that.

11. Introduce a touch of beadboard.

Go for the understated and incorporate the pastel hue with traditional beadboard. While natural elements and shades of gray abound in this Scandinavian kitchen design by Entrance, spotted on Delikatissen, it's the mint green wall paneling above the tile backsplash that has caught our attention. The simple addition injects a playful yet charming note to the space.

12. Go for butcher block countertops.

Mint green kitchen cabinets may be the focal point of this country kitchen, complete with a farmhouse sink from deVOL, but it's the butcher block countertops that tie it all together. In addition to inviting a splash of warmth to the scene, it stands in as a brief interlude between the sea of light green millwork.

13. Add a metallic detail.

Big or small, even the most subtle addition of brass can instantly transform a space. Leave it to the creatives at Regan Baker Design to inspire with a bold use of the lustrous finish by designating it for the stove hood, range, pot filler, and cabinet pulls. Bonus points for the fact that it pairs beautifully with mint green cabinets.

14. Pair with pink.

When planning out a kitchen makeover with a green color in mind, create a tonal palette to ensure that all of the hues and patterns will work well together. A soft pink kitchen island, cobalt blue stools, and touches of black elevate the base tone in this setup by Baldini Architecture to new heights.

15. Contrast with black countertops.

Mint green and black may not seem like an obvious pair, but when done correctly the combo can be effortlessly cool. Follow the lead of the creatives behind Young House Love and couple pastel cabinets with bold, black countertops for a high-contrast color scheme that delivers.

16. Introduce a pattern.

Ditch classic subway tile in favor of a backsplash with a little more personality. We're loving the playful nature of the geometric motif spotted in Joy Cho's studio kitchen — it invites a wealth of interest to an otherwise minimalist setup.

17. Pair with wood cabinetry.

Contrast the soft, pastel nature of mint green by pairing it with warm wood cabinetry. Case in point? A streamlined backsplash comprised of sleek rectangular tile adds a welcome dose of color to an otherwise neutral palette.

18. Highlight the architecture.

In lieu of mint green cabinets, use the statement-worthy hue to highlight unique architectural moments in the kitchen. We're loving the way the pastel shade of green underscores the bold features in this contemporary spot.