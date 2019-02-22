25 Black Kitchen Countertop Trends to Follow

Does the mere mention of black countertops conjure up images of glinty black galaxy granite from the '80s? No need to run for the hills — that was then. The black countertops of today are as timeless as white marble and as versatile as the LBD (little black dress) in your closet. And even better, they lend themselves to pretty much any kitchen style, including modern, bohemian, minimalist, and even rustic.

"Clients are requesting black countertops again and I'm all for it," says Daleet Spector, a Santa Monica-based interior designer. "Black countertops can add contrast to an all-white kitchen or a sense of drama and moodiness when combined with darker colors. Plus, they can hide dirt and stains — a major [bonus] in my book," adds Spector. There's no shortage of materials to choose from either — soapstone, slate, marble, quartz, and even paper. Yup, that's right, paper. Now that we've got your attention, check out these 25 black kitchen countertop ideas that will surely inspire your next remodel.

1. Add wood accents.

This rustic kitchen by Shea from Studio McGee is what farmhouse dreams are made of. The open wood shelves and rough-hewn ceiling beams add warmth, while the dark grout, oil-rubbed bronze cabinet pulls, and wall sconces play up the high-contrast color palette for a look that's bright and full of charm.

2. Complement with brass lighting.

A combination of the oversize brass pendant lights and small vintage wall sconces add a touch of glam to this grown-up hideaway by Leanne Ford, and function as attractive replacements to harsh recessed lighting. She keeps things uncluttered by opting for flat-front walnut cabinets and minimal decorative accents, like a wall hanging and handmade ceramics that add to the bohemian vibe.

3. Invite texture with rustic finishes.

Thanks to Elizabeth Roberts, the interior designer responsible for this kitchen renovation, the homeowners were able to retain the original integrity and character of the Park Slope, Brooklyn brownstone. Classic subway tile transitions into a ceiling-height brick backsplash, creating a showstopping centerpiece, while a large wood kitchen island warms up the surrounding banks of black cabinetry.

4. Consider an industrial vibe.

Buster + Punch founder Massimo Buster Minale is known for his timeless design ideas, and his sleek kitchen remodel is no exception. In this industrial-meets-Scandinavian setup, an oversize ebony island is balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A hint of greenery and a trio of wood barstools add warmth and organic texture.

5. Welcome an expansive island.

Kitchen islands are the ultimate form-meets-function feature, creating additional counter space and a place for people to linger. Raili Clasen balances out this large-scale island by pairing it with custom wireframe pendant lights and a light wood floor to match the ceiling. Earth tones and a board-formed concrete backsplash add texture and contrast without visual distraction.

6. Use color sparingly.

Black marble countertops and hunter green cabinetry anchor this sweet kitchen by Katie Hackworth. The space also features mixed metal finishes, wall tile, and dark wood accents without overdoing any of it. And can we talk about the breakfast nook with a built-in banquette and patterned floor tile? Swoon!

7. Couple black countertops with a patterned backsplash.

An antique brass sink with an integrated dish rack? Check. Open shelving cleverly hung in front of the windows? Check. Playful, yet sophisticated tile backsplash? Check. There is so much to love about Seattle-based cookbook author Sara Dickerman's kitchen, envisioned by Chadbourne + Doss, that it's impossible to narrow it down to just one design feature. But, the honed soapstone countertops and modern cabinets with slim pulls are definitely at the top of our list.

8. Opt for thin countertops to create a minimalist look.

This minimalist masterpiece, designed by New York-based firm Henrybuilt, features barely-there Paperstone (an environmentally friendly composite material) countertops. Light wood ceilings, cabinets, and floors balance the aluminum backsplash and range hood, keeping this pared-down design feeling warm and inviting.

9. Or, go thicker for a modern approach.

Amber Lewis has inspired legions of interior designers with her Cali-cool laidback style. In this Venice kitchen, cabinets and walls are treated with tongue and groove detailing for added texture and interest, and thick natural stone counters add weight to the open and airy room. A Lacanche stove is the crown jewel, elevating the look with a touch of French flair.

10. Incorporate thoughtful details.

A combination of petite black square and white geometric mosaic tiles add a touch of whimsy to this industrial kitchen by Union Studio. We love all of the unique details that add visual interest and functionality without distracting from the overall design, including the wall-mounted pot rack, spice ledge, and chicken wire glass inserts above the range hood.

11. Keep it moody.

Gray walls, dark countertops, and matching cabinets bring on the drama in this lofty kitchen. The key to making this industrial design work is sticking to a monochrome palette that subtly varies from black to light gray. The oversize steel frame windows are a nice touch and provide dynamic shadow play.

12. Make it contemporary.

Streamlined black countertops set the stage in this sleek and contemporary kitchen filled with warm wood accents and stainless steel finishes. While the modern stools complete the scene, it's the pared-down palette that makes it all work.

13. Limit yourself to just the island.

If you're not quite ready to commit to all-black countertops, limit the look to a black-top island instead. This stunning kitchen design idea from Park and Oak proves that just a touch of the commanding hue can make a big difference.

14. Try terrazzo for added visual effect.

If an all-black scheme doesn't quite fit in with your aesthetic, a tonal twist is definitely the next best thing. In this kitchenette captured by photographer Nicole Franzen, the black and white terrazzo is a nice compromise that's further elevated by the black penny mosaic tile backsplash and brass shelving.

15. Stick to a muted palette.

Soothing gray or off-white cabinetry and chic black countertops are a match made in design heaven and this swoon-worthy scene from Nordiska Kök is all the proof we need. Follow the lead of the subtle palette and keep the rest of the kitchen's details to a minimum — think sleek lines, muted accents, and hardware that follows suit.

16. Pair with a light wood finish.

Hearth Studio's take on black kitchen countertop ideas wouldn't be complete without dark kitchen flooring, and this contemporary spot illustrates how beautiful the combo can be. Here, light wood cabinetry breaks up the intensity of the ebony hue while white walls set the perfect backdrop.

17. Elevate with dark wood cabinets.

Keep the transition from black countertops to cabinets ever-so-subtle by going with a dark wood finish for your built-ins. A slew of natural accents (think jute rugs and woven seats) and neutral tones will add balance and ensure your kitchen feels warm and inviting. The herringbone wood floors are a drool-worthy touch.

18. Amp up the drama with forest green.

Don't shy away from introducing a bold color into your kitchen palette — just find a way to bring it all together. Despite the two-tone cabinets, the black counters in this vintage-inspired cook space designed by Katie Leclercq help unite the two contrasting tones.

19. Warm it up with a lustrous metal finish.

Lustrous metal finishes like brass can instantly brighten up even the darkest and moodiest of color schemes. Swap out your existing cabinet hardware and faucet for a slightly warmer option, just as designer Amber Lewis did in this Cali kitchen.

20. Embrace light blue for a softer touch.

Black kitchen countertops don't need to feel like the focal point. Pair them with lighter cabinets — much like the powder blue cabinetry seen above — and they'll double as a subtle silver lining that also happens to make the light and airy space feel grounded.

21. Put enduring materials to work.

Get creative when it comes to the design elements that surround your black countertops. We're all for following designer Heidi Caillier's lead, pairing inky counters with brick flooring, marble backsplash tile, and cabinetry painted in a timeless shade of blue.

22. Contrast with intention.

Keep it simple with a high-contrast black-and-white color palette. In this culinary space white cabinetry and sleek, black countertops offer a chic yet understated finish. Complete the look with a few potted plants for a natural touch.

23. Rock an old-school look with tile.

Tiled countertops may be retro but they're also a cost-effective alternative to pricey marble and granite. Black tile can offer a modern compromise while lending an edgy touch to your space.

24. Mix and match.

The best part of black countertops is that you don't have to limit yourself. Mix things up when it comes to all of the finishes in your kitchen, from the wall paint to the backsplash to the cabinet color and even the window trim. Here, the window frame, white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and gray walls all work harmoniously with the absolute black granite countertop.

25. Or stick to one material.

One way to make a surefire statement? Go big and match the countertops to the backsplash and the cabinets. And if you're feeling really bold, take it to the next level with black painted walls. In this statement-worthy kitchen by Bobby Berk, the black marble waterfall island is a beautiful extension of the dark backdrop behind it.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Black Kitchen Countertops

The color black is one that instantly demands a commanding presence, even if it's solely by way of cabinet hardware or grout. It's an easy way to make a statement and when it comes to kitchen countertops, the hue offers a wealth of style. The downside, however, is that you're slightly more limited in terms of materials — though marble and quartz counters are always an option.

Another plus of the color, by way of countertops, is that it can seamlessly blend in with the cabinetry below, especially if you're working with a complementary palette. And while it can feel like a poor choice for a small space, the color can, in fact, contribute a sense of depth. Plus, black countertops are a little more forgiving when it comes to stains and debris, especially compared to lighter options like Carrara marble. With that being said, it can be tricky to ensure that you've thoroughly wiped them clean.

With thoughtful design choices and a complementary palette, black countertops can instantly elevate the look and feel of your kitchen.