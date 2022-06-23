15 Cabinet Colors That Go With Black Granite Countertops

Granite is a highly durable material, which is why it's a popular choice for kitchen countertops that experience heavy traffic in the home. Black granite countertops in particular — with their reflective surface and formal appearance — can add a sophisticated touch to a kitchen design. It can also be a more forgiving material choice for everyday nicks and spills.

Choosing the right cabinet color to go with your black granite kitchen countertops will make a big difference in terms of atmosphere. A deep color like navy blue or hunter green will compound the moody effect of dark countertops, while white or pale blue will set a brighter, more minimalist tone. The specific type of black granite you choose — from the textured and soft brilliance of leathered black granite to the colorful flecks found in black pearl granite — will help set the mood as well.

The old adage "black goes with everything" is just as true in your kitchen as it is in your wardrobe, says interior designer Mark Hermogeno. However, as you're considering which color to pair with your black countertops, be sure to factor in "the architectural style of the space, [as well as] whether you are looking for drama in a space [or want to keep] things visually clean."

How to Select a Cabinet Color for Black Granite Countertops

Black granite countertops are versatile and can be found "in traditional spaces like Tudor homes or farmhouse spaces, but also modern kitchens," says Hermogeno. "In traditional spaces, black mixed with dark and rich stain cabinets with ornate details give a sense of luxury," if that's a look that you're trying to achieve. For a more current and minimalist approach, "black granite countertops mixed with flat-front, light-colored cabinets brings depth to modern kitchens and bathrooms."

Before you commit to a color, create sample boards with paints you're considering and place them next to the counter. Take note of the lighting — natural and artificial — in the room to see how the combo works at different times of day. Especially if you have a lot of cabinetry in the room, imagine how the color choice with black granite will affect the feeling of the room. Is the combo inviting to guests? Does it enhance the look of your countertops? Would you want to wake up to this color combination every morning?

Let's take a look at some possibilities.

15 Cabinet Colors That Go With Black Granite Countertops

1. Slate Blue

Leathered black granite countertops paired with slate blue cabinets gives Chango & Co's farmhouse kitchen added edge against the shiplap wall. We like how the dark rubbed bronze pulls complement the countertops, while the floating wood shelves provide an earthy element. And introducing the wood shiplap detail to the kitchen's vent hood is a surprising and creative move!

2. Light Gray

Take inspiration from this cozy, modern kitchen spotted on Alvhem for your cabinetry color possibilities. The black countertops with gray cabinets and white backsplash tile create a chic monochrome palette, against which any colorful object will pop — from the pink lampshade to the green plant. This minimal design highlights the beauty of everyday objects, like the coffee maker, kitchen knives, and bottles of oil.

3. White

The black granite countertop and white cabinet combo is generally a win, ​if​ your household can keep the cabinets clean. For high contrast, Hermogeno recommends Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace, "a crisp white that helps black granite stand out." The white kitchen in this Portland townhouse shows a modern take on a classic pairing.

4. Navy Blue

In this kitchen design, Kelley Vieregg of KVID Interiors shows how appealing navy blue cabinets can be with black leather granite countertops. The white wall and wood floors provide contrasting surfaces, while the brass hardware on the cabinetry is an elegant choice. The mirror backsplash gives the area a bar-like feel we appreciate for entertaining.

5. Natural Wood

In fashion designer Lihui Ke's Los Angeles home, you'll find pale wood tones throughout, including the kitchen cabinets and floors. The black granite countertop is already an instant attraction in the kitchen with its unique shape, but it really stands out thanks to the light wood cabinetry. A matching black kick plate like the one seen here may be worth considering for your own kitchen design.

6. Warm Gray

Yes, we love different shades of gray with black granite! And Cynthia Masters of Panágeries' French contemporary pantry design in a warm shade of gray just this side of greige is a refined meditation on the combo with a couple surprises. For instance, there's the black ladder rail mounted in between the glass cabinets that feature all white dinnerware. And the Carrera marble mini-brick-tile backsplash brings the three neutrals together.

7. Black

All-black kitchen cabinetry and countertops is not a combo for everyone, but look at the drama that comes with it. We covet many of Nordiska Kök's bespoke kitchen designs, and this one made in collaboration with contemporary artist Emma Bernhard is a beauty. The tall black cabinets perfectly match the countertops, window frame, fixtures, and kitchen island. What gives this contemporary kitchen its signature Scandinavian style is, of course, the contrasting light wood walls.

8. Dark Wood

In this kitchen designed by Leanne Ford, the two earth elements come together with black granite countertops and dark wood cabinets. The countertops, along with the clean lines and minimalist decor, balance the rustic wood, making the space look modern and fresh.

9. Hunter Green

We'll find every opportunity to introduce hunter green into a home. Not only is it an elegant choice, but it has a soothing effect as well. Katie LeClercq's kitchen cabinet design for a Seattle family brings the color of evergreen trees indoors in an oh-so-stylish and welcoming way. The long black granite countertop and brass cabinet pulls complete the sophisticated look.

10. Yellow

Black granite countertops are a bold enough choice on their own, but that doesn't mean you can only pair them with neutral or subdued colors. Take this kitchen designed by Studio Shamshiri as an example. Yellow cabinets create a dramatic, welcoming atmosphere, grounded by the natural wood accents and pale gray walls.

11. Powder Blue

Bring on the cheer in your kitchen with powder blue cabinets and a black granite countertop. In this penthouse designed by British firm Naked Kitchens, the chill, coastal color lives up to its name: Beach Hut. Paired with bright white walls, this cabinet color will bring you a smile, even when the weather outside is gloomy.

12. Taupe

Netherlands-based Avenue Design Studio may have gone with neutrals for this Amsterdam kitchen, but it's anything but boring. While neutral taupe may not seem like the most exciting color, it is rich and versatile, working well with black countertops. And depending on the design of the cabinetry, it can make a kitchen look anywhere from traditional to ultra-modern.

13. Espresso Brown

How inviting is this combo of espresso brown Shaker cabinetry with a black leathered granite countertop below a black-framed bay window? In this kitchen by Amber Interiors Design Studio, latch hardware adds vintage appeal, while the polished brass faucet brings the bling factor. But the real attraction — which the window and dark cabinets frame — is the greenery outdoors.

14. Greige

With its white and gray veining, this black forest granite countertop has loads of personality. Should you choose such a showstopping material, you may want to contrast it with a subdued color, such as this pale greige. Add a little extra drama with gleaming stainless steel appliances and pendant lights.

15. Turquoise

There are a ton of design elements to be inspired by in this kitchen by Heidi Caillier. Brass hardware shines brightly against a palette of turquoise, black, and gray, while the red brick floor provides warmth and a rustic feel. We like how the designer also chose to employ brass elements in the lighting to draw the eyes up.

