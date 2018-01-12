35 Modern Farmhouse Kitchen Ideas You Have to See

Thanks in part to Joanna and Chip Gaines and their trademark modern farmhouse style, this country-infused trend has seen a huge rise in popularity as of late — and it's not hard to see why. The pastoral genre exudes a relaxed, comfy vibe that epitomizes the phrase "home, sweet home."

And what better time to show off your interior design-savvy than in the heart of your home, also known as the kitchen, where you and your loved ones gather and reconnect. While the term "farmhouse" might conjure up images of rustic elements, tight quarters, and perhaps going without certain amenities, today's modern farmhouse kitchens combine country charm with modern-day conveniences and a more refined aesthetic.

So hold on to your hats! From apron front sinks to sprawling kitchen islands to shiplap wall paneling (and who wouldn't want all of those things), we are about to show you 35 farmhouse kitchen ideas that will convince you that it's time for a makeover.

1. Embrace the outdoors.

Farmhouse style harkens back to the days when homes were, well, you know, situated on actual farms. So it goes without saying that a staple of country style is natural lighting and lots of it. If your cook space already has ample windows, make the most of them like Virginia Mae. But if your setup is lacking windows, considering carving out one or two — assuming there is room in the budget.

2. Make room for a breakfast nook.

Take advantage of your home's existing alcoves and turn them into cozy spots, like a lovely window bench, or a sweet little breakfast nook à la this setup by Kelly Nut Design.

A common occurrence in farmhouse kitchens is seating at the island. So why not add some flavor, and go for something a little more industrial or perhaps a bit more modern? We are big fans of the low-back wood stools with leather seats that Amber Interiors chose for this culinary space, so that family and friends can lean in and watch the chef at work.

4. Beadboard cabinets are your friend.

Beadboard paneling and farmhouse style go hand in hand. Typically you would see this detailing on the walls, but we think this classic idea looks just as good on kitchen cabinets as proven here by Alexander Design.

5. Mix and match textures.

Don't be afraid to mix and match when it comes to materials and textures. In this kitchen by Avenue Lifestyle, a DIY concrete countertop pairs beautifully with stainless steel drawer fronts and wood frame cabinets.

6. Go rustic.

We're just loving the bare-necessities, log cabin-like vibes that this rustic kitchen design by Cortney Bishop is giving us. The wood millwork combined with industrial details, like the unique island, imparts a very lodge-esque feeling without being old-fashioned.

7. Opt for a farmhouse sink.

Not surprisingly, farmhouse sinks are all the rage in farmhouse kitchens. And it looks like the team over at Studio McGee got the memo, too. They opted for a quaint single basin with an apron front in this green cook space, which will provide plenty of room to wash all of those dirty pots and pans.

8. Gooseneck faucets add a certain charm.

Speaking of washing dishes — a gooseneck faucet is a definite must-have. The long, elegant neck of the fixture, seen in this farmhouse kitchen design by Jean Stoffer, ensures that it won't get in the way when trying to maneuver dirty cookware. Besides, let's be honest, it looks pretty snazzy, too.

9. Make a statement with pendant lights.

Most modern farmhouse kitchens tend to feature pendant lights above the island workspace, and this setup by Sarah Bartholomew is no exception. You generally see two or three fixtures hanging in a row, but don't be afraid to get a little creative with the look or arrangement. This is a ​modern​ farmhouse after all, so make sure your lighting makes a bold statement.

10. Throw in a pop of color.

The sweet pop of baby blue is a lovely addition to actress Nina Dobrev's country kitchen. The paint color in this inviting cook space by Consort Design presents a lovely alternative to the all-white trend.

11. Expose those ceiling beams.

Nothing says "farmhouse" more than exposed wood ceiling beams as proven by this Elizabeth Roberts design. Don't you agree? So don't be shy, reveal those beautiful wood beams. If your kitchen ceiling doesn't already have them, no worries — you can add a decorative version with the help of this ambitious DIY project.

12. Consider adding an area rug.

Incorporating an area rug in the kitchen, like the runner used in this Studio McGee design, is all the rage right now. And since farmhouse kitchens are all about comfy vibes, we think that these two make the perfect pair. Trust us, your toes will thank you!

13. Infuse a hint of elegance with brass hardware.

Brass details — such as the cabinet hardware, faucet, and light fixtures selected by Box Street Design — will bring a sense of elegance to your kitchen. The contrast between more rustic finishes (typically seen with farmhouse style), and the warm gleaming reflection of brass, is a beautiful sight to see.

14. Go on the hunt for a statement-making island.

A kitchen island is a pretty standard design element in a farmhouse-style cook space. But there are no rules that say your centrally located worktop has to be topped with a slab of marble. Follow the lead of Style At Home and go with something a little different, like this rustic wooden workbench.

15. Or expand your current kitchen island.

Forget the dinner table. Extend your kitchen island, like the one seen in this culinary space by Blakes London, to create a casual, statement-making dining experience that both the young and the young at heart will love.

16. You can even double down on kitchen islands.

Because sometimes two are better than one: When a single island just won't do, take a page out of Kelly McGuill Home's design playbook and opt for two. This good-looking pair maximizes flow and counter surface, while the contrasting countertops with rounded edges offer added interest.

17. Add a barn door.

A barn door just might be the most iconic modern farmhouse detail of all. Include one in your kitchen like this space designed by M House for easy and stylish access to a pantry or an adjacent room.

18. Include concrete details.

Concrete doesn't need to be relegated to industrial style. In fact, we love the edgy flair and texture that it brings to farmhouse kitchens like this one by Kate Marker. Here, concrete countertops work with blue-gray cabinets and light gray wall paint for a cohesive and soothing finish.

19. Make your stove a conversation piece.

Modern farmhouse kitchens are all about entertaining and hosting gatherings, so it's no wonder that particular consideration is given to stove selection. Make yours conversation-worthy by choosing an unexpected finish or color like the tinted blue range seen in this culinary space by M. Elle Design.

20. Decorate with colorful accents.

While the predominant color scheme of modern farmhouse kitchens skews neutral — like the white cabinets and white subway tile backsplash seen here — that doesn't mean you can't add a pop of color. The cheery turquoise accessories and cookware in this space keep the design feeling playful and approachable.

21. Forgo upper cabinets.

You can never have too much natural light in a farmhouse kitchen. Brighten your cook space and keep it feeling open and airy, like this design from Landed Interiors, by trading in your upper cabinets for open shelves and other decorative accents.

22. Incorporate a banquette.

Enhance a farmhouse kitchen's inherently cozy and relaxed vibe with a banquette like the one in this setup from Heidi Caillier. It's the ultimate form meets function design feature — saving precious square footage while providing additional seating ​and​ looking great.

23. Mix kitchen countertop materials.

Having trouble deciding which countertop material to choose? No need to pick favorites as proven by this beauty from Katie LeClercq: Dual countertop materials like marble and natural wood can live harmoniously in a modern farmhouse kitchen. And the extra-thick butcher block countertop on the island is primed for meal prep.

24. Don't forget the plants.

Even if you're a city slicker, you can bring that welcoming country vibe to your modern farmhouse kitchen with potted plants and flowers. Consider varying heights, colors, and shapes for added dimension and visual interest.

25. Buck the porcelain sink trend.

We love porcelain sinks just as much as the next person, but there's something about the juxtaposition of a sleek stainless steel basin in a farmhouse kitchen that we can't resist.

26. Simplify the wall finishes.

Minimize sightlines and visual distractions by employing a singular material on the walls. This project by Jessica Helgerson features white subway tile from floor to ceiling, and while the allover application adds pleasing dimension and sheen, it allows the rest of the kitchen's design features to take center stage.

27. Add softness with a kitchen skirt.

Kitchens are chock-full of hard surfaces — countertops, hardware, appliances. Follow the lead of interior designer Leanne Ford and use a retro decorating idea: a cabinet skirt. In lieu of cabinets, a skirt will infuse a welcome dose of softness while hiding unsightly culinary essentials.

28. Amp up the charm with café curtains.

First popular in 19th century Vienna, cafe-style curtains are having a moment and thanks to this dreamy setup by Amy Sklar Design it's easy to see why. This particular type of window covering is big on charm and provides privacy without completely obstructing natural light.

29. Consider a sophisticated alternative to wood floors.

Wide plank hardwood floors are typical in farmhouse kitchens, but we wholeheartedly approve of pushing the envelope and taking calculated risks. For instance, Victoria Hagan Interiors went with a timeless checkerboard pattern in a blue and white combo that is refreshingly unconventional.

30. Create an alcove for your range.

For a multifunctional kitchen design idea, consider showcasing your professional range in an alcove like the one seen here by Jean Stoffer. It encompasses your stove, hides the range hood, and adds architectural interest without eliminating precious counter space.

31. Give your space intimate lighting with a table lamp.

Yup. Table lamps have moved into the kitchen as proven by this culinary vignette from Light and Dwell. Use one to create warm lighting and a cozy moment in an overlooked corner of your cook space.

32. Marry farmhouse style with boho accents.

Combining boho details and farmhouse decor results in eclectic spaces that are warm, inviting, and full of texture. Follow Raili CA Design's lead and test out the combo with pendant lighting, which can easily be swapped out down the road if you tire of the look.

33. Go to the dark side.

Not all farmhouse kitchens need to be white. If you covet dark and moody spaces, go ahead and paint your cabinets black like this picture-perfect scene from Studio McGee. Next, balance the saturated color choice with plenty of lighter elements like the white subway tile backsplash and bleached wood shelving seen here.

34. Employ standard hardscape materials indoors.

Brick makes a regular appearance as a hardscape material for farmhouse exteriors, but don't overlook the personality, durability, and warmth it can bring to interior floors. We're particularly fond of the tumbled variety seen in this galley kitchen by Urban Grace for its depth and texture. And it probably goes without saying, but the herringbone layout is a particularly nice touch.

35. Remove the doors from your cabinets.

If the idea of open shelving appeals to you, but you don't relish the idea of putting holes in your wall, consider removing the doors on your cabinetry. You can employ the idea on either the upper or lower cabinets. Or, if you have the budget for new cabinets, forgo a section of closed lower cabinets with a bookcase or cubby to display chic pots and pans and dishware, like this sophisticated design by deVOL Kitchens.