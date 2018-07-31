25 Green Cabinet Ideas and Inspiration

Color schemes are a pretty big deal in the world of interior design, regardless of the room that you're working on. But our latest obsession? Green kitchens. Any and everything from tile backsplashes to countertops to, yes, even cabinets can get in on the fun. And nowadays there are a myriad of shades available to suit every aesthetic and personality, from brilliant emerald to barely-there seafoam green. Wondering how to incorporate this verdant hue into your culinary headquarters? Scroll on for 25 strikingly beautiful examples that will either spark inspiration or make you green with envy.

1. Spruce Green

Painted kitchen cabinets are back in a big way. Don't believe us? Check out this stunner from Studio McGee. It has an earthy elegance that makes it equal parts approachable and refined with wide plank wood floors, spruce green cabinets, and crisp white countertops. Brass hardware adds warmth and sophistication.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Martha's Vineyard

2. Mint Green

Looking for something a bit softer? Take a cue from this delightful pastel scene by Rebel Designs and give your lower cabinets a mint green makeover. The pink backsplash tile and blush walls create a two-tone effect that's very on-trend at the moment.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Reclining Green

3. Emerald Green

Dabito from Old Brand New bet the farm on the color green and went with a dramatic emerald hue for the cabinetry, walls, and backsplash. Paired with brass hardware, a farmhouse sink, white countertops, and a few colorful pieces of home decor, the result is rich and atmospheric.

​Get the look:​ Behr Royal Orchard

4. Jade Green

If you like the idea of green cabinets for your kitchen remodel but haven't quite found a shade that speaks to you, then you're in for a treat. The blue-leaning jade hue used in this cook space by paint brand KILZ is an awesome choice that adds depth and dimension to a predominantly white palette, without taking anything away from the verdant theme.

​Get the look:​ KILZ Ocean Deep

5. Kelly Green

The kitchen island is the star of Lori from Redo Home and Design's bright culinary renovation. High-contrast Kelly green paint enlivens the space, while white shiplap walls and brass hardware make the perfect supporting cast.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Neon Green

6. Sea Foam Green

This cozy cottage kitchen revamp, showcasing pale green cabinetry, light wood flooring, brass hardware, and wood countertops, is making us all want to leave the city and move out to the country.

7. Moss Green

Green cabinetry lives in harmony with warm wood shelving and industrial light fixtures in this modern farmhouse kitchen by Jaclyn Peters Design. The result is a functional space that's packed with charming personality.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Jack Pine

8. Hunter Green

Can't decide which part of this stunning kitchen by Tiek Design Group you love most? You're not alone. In our opinion, the decadent cabinet color is definitely the frontrunner. However, the assortment of vibrant rugs on the floor is a very close second.

​Get the look:​ Graham & Brown Adeline

9. Chard Green

Sarah Sherman Samuel gives this A-frame kitchen a serious update by replacing the doors on the existing IKEA cabinet bases with door fronts from her Semihandmade line. Lush green paint calls for neutral wood, thus, these countertops, cutting boards, and single shelf are the perfect match.

​Get the look:​ Behr Grasslands

10. Cyan Green

If you're looking for an unforgettable kitchen idea that's bursting with personality, get ready to take some notes. It doesn't get any bolder than this retro cook space with tuxedo cabinets in black and cyan, paired with an electrifying floor pattern using the same color combo.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Rivulet

11. Forest Green

This Denver Tudor designed by Shea from Studio McGee oozes charm. Patterned tile infuses vintage character while crisp white walls and open shelving lend an airy feel, which is beautifully balanced by the richness of the forest green cabinets.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Forest Green

12. Pine Green

Designer Katie Hackworth has turned her penchant for creativity into a profession. So, it should come as no surprise that her headquarters, like her overall aesthetic, is a striking combination of traditional and modern with plenty of nature-inspired elements.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Jack Pine

13. Willow Green

Thanks to weathered cabinets in a muted shade of green, this pink kitchen is far from saccharine. The nature-inspired hue does a beautiful job of tempering the blush-colored walls and ceiling, so the overall design feels sophisticated.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Chimichurri

14. Olive Green

The high-gloss finish used in this kitchen by Greg Natale gives the saturated olive green cabinets an elegant appearance that stands up to the sophisticated marble countertops and backsplash. Checkerboard patterned floors complete the look and add a bit of pattern and visual weight.

​Get the look:​ Farrow & Ball Sap Green

15. Turquoise

Turquoise, a mixture of pale blue and green, is a bold hue that instantly uplifts any room. In this eye-catching kitchen by But First, Party, and showcased on Inspired by This, the hybrid shade makes an appearance on the lower cabinets and the island. A healthy dose of natural light works with the white upper cabinets, marble backsplash, and countertops, to keep the small space looking bright and airy.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Amalfi

16. Asparagus Green

In this updated kitchen, earthy details including terra cotta floor tile, wood countertops and shelving, and a few potted plants make the perfect warm backdrop for dark green cabinetry.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Clover Green

17. Black-Green

Considering a moody hue that leans black as the foundation for an enduring look? In this cook space by Leanne Ford, the dark green cabinets, white zellige backsplash tile, and black countertops come together to create a soulful cook space. Copper pots hung at the ready are decorative and utilitarian — adding color and reducing the need for extra storage.

​Get the look:​ Dunn-Edwards Black Spruce

18. Yellow Green

Opting for an unusual color in a high-traffic space like the kitchen can be intimidating for some. But not for interior designer Cortney Bishop who bathed the cabinets in her own cook space in a pastel hue that marries green with yellow. This swoon-worthy setup features an abundance of wood, a graphic tile backsplash, and checkerboard flooring. But the muted green cabinets keep the look from going over the top.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Lime Granita

19. Laurel Green

For a soothing take on green, choose one with beige undertones like Heidi Caillier did for this charming scene. A practical combination of open shelving, drawers, and cabinets maximize the cook space while providing the perfect opportunity to display an edited assortment of ceramics. The beadboard paneling at the back of the cabinet is a thoughtful detail that adds visual interest and texture.

​Get the look:​ PPG Wandering Willow

20. Avocado Green

Double down on personality with vibrant avocado green cabinets, as seen in this modern open kitchen design by Devon Grace Interiors. The upper white cabinets and light wood accents balance the bold hue, resulting in a fun and playful scheme that will never be mistaken as boring.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Pleasant Green

21. Teal

A perfect marriage of blue and green, teal is an approachable color that works with a range of design styles from farmhouse to modern. In this Cali-cool kitchen, Amber Lewis grounds the airy space by employing the dramatic hue on the lower cabinets, while plenty of wood accents offer warmth and a hint of rustic flair. A gold-trimmed black stove transforms a functional appliance into a stunning design feature.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Really Teal

22. Gray Green

If you're craving serene surroundings, consider green cabinets that lean gray. Terracotta Design Build selected the cool shade for this timeless kitchen and then added warm, creamy walls. Slim profile countertops, nickel hardware, and a stainless steel sink lend a modern quality that completes the inviting setup.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Templeton Gray

23. Lime Green

Inject energy and life into functional spaces with a punchy palette and you might even look forward to mundane tasks like doing the dishes. Ashley Gilbreath used a playful lime green shade in this petite kitchen and tempered its vibrancy with white appliances. Black countertops and backsplash add subtle depth, allowing the cabinetry to remain the focus.

​Get the look:​ Farrow & Ball Arsenic

24. Army Green

If you're longing for a neutral kitchen design that steers clear of ubiquitous white, give army green a try — it's surprisingly versatile and adds a warm, earthy quality. Kate Marker achieves a look that's more elegant than rustic with wood herringbone floors, marble countertops, and a patterned tile backsplash. Brass lighting and fixtures complete the refined scene.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Jade Romanesque

25. Pistachio Green

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

A cool shade of green takes on soothing properties when paired with light wood countertops and bright white walls, as proven by this galley kitchen. It's just the right amount of color to keep things interesting, without overwhelming the small space.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Wythe Blue