15 White Kitchen Appliances to Check Out

White in the kitchen is hot, hot, hot. From the cabinets (Simply White by Benjamin Moore is a designer fave) to the backsplash, this neutral color just works. Doesn't matter if your kitchen is modern, farmhouse, boho, small, or open — these white kitchen appliances have that uncanny ability to fit within every space.

15 White Kitchen Appliances

Beautifully crafted by designer Naoto Fukasawa, this ceramic electric kettle boils water in just 80 seconds. Perfect for tea lovers.

This fridge is definitely the cool kid of the kitchen. Its slim design (less than 24 inches wide) is perfect for smaller spaces. The midcentury showstopper looks perfect in its glossy white finish.

You'll get the perfect froth, hot or cold. Choose between hot airy foam, hot dense foam, and cold milk froth. Imagine all the cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiatos ... mmm.

With its extra-wide slots, you can toast buns, bagels, and even the thickest slices of bread. Pick from five levels of darkness for the perfect toast every time. It's pretty much a carb lover's dream.

This iconic stand mixer will automatically make you a better baker and cook. There's just something about it. And its large capacity makes it ideal for a party of 20 or just dinner for two

This blender is worth every penny. Not just for smoothies, you can use it to make soups, salsas, purees, and (let us not forget) margaritas. Plus, it's self-cleaning and boasts a generous seven-year warranty.

This 1950s-style juicer is straight-up a design fave. It also couldn't be any easier to use, with its powerful motor and drip-free spout. Fresh-squeezed orange or grapefruit juice makes mornings all the brighter.

Microwaves aren't something many people like to put on display, but this retro appliance is countertop-worthy. Take advantage of its eight pre-programmed cooking settings for perfectly done pizza or popcorn.

Hey, coffee snob — wouldn't you love this for brewing your daily cup of joe? This stunner is handcrafted and includes a beautiful 40-ounce glass carafe.

Having a slow-cooker in your home is a no-brainer. Its small size and sleek look will effortlessly fit into your kitchen's design, and the removable bowl makes serving a breeze. Set it and forget it ... until dinnertime.

Apartments, older homes, rentals ... not every kitchen has a dishwasher. This clever countertop solution is here for you. Incredibly compact at 17.2 by 19.6 by 21.6 inches, it still manages to clean six standard place settings.

Using a bread machine is so easy, and there's nothing like having warm, fresh bread slathered in butter right after it's made. Choose from 13 settings for a wide range of bread and doughs, and enjoy a quick carb with its express bake setting. It's great for a large family, fitting up to two pounds of bread.

A convection oven is a lifesaver. It does everything from toasting to baking to broiling to making frozen pizzas nice and crispy. This model includes a 12-inch non-stick multipurpose pan, 12-inch broiling rack, cooling rack, and non-stick drip tray.

Part of our job is to show you ​all​ the options available in the world of home design — and sometimes that includes ranges that are in the four thousand dollar range. We know it's a splurge, but just look at it. Actually, if you ​really​ want to see a white kitchen appliance that Pinterest dreams are made of, how about this little number ...

We have no words.

But before we completely wrap up this kitchen party, we wanted to offer a little comparison between white and stainless steel, plus a few tips for coordinating white appliances with the rest of your room.

White Appliances vs. Stainless Steel

​Pros:​

1. Timeless and neutral.

2. Easy to clean and won't show fingerprints as easily.

3. Brighten your space.

4. Often more affordable.

​Cons:​

1. Can look cheap, while stainless steel tends to look high-end and sleek.

2. Discolor more easily.

3. A bit harder to disinfect than stainless steel.

4. Can look dated.

Matching White Appliances With Your Kitchen

1. White appliances look super dreamy in an all-white kitchen but also coordinate nicely with various shades of blue and black cabinetry, countertops, and tiles.

2. Don't be afraid to mix white and cream. It can give an inviting and cozy feel that an all-white kitchen sometimes lacks.

3. Consider your current appliances when purchasing anything new, so nothing looks too random or out of place. Nonetheless, feel free to mix white and stainless steel, especially when the white appliance has stainless steel accents.