Green Kitchen Islands Are Trending — Here's How to Make One Work

Thinking about an on-trend green kitchen island? Then your cook space makeover is already on the right track. This verdant hue adds a dynamic richness to any interior design color scheme, whether you need something natural for a countryside dwelling or sleek for a modern kitchen remodel. We've rounded up a few of our favorite culinary hubs, with islands that feature shades of pistachio, mint green, moss, and more.

You don't have to commit to all green everything either; start with the island, and let it pop against white cabinets. Or you can go all-in with complementary paint colors that mimic all the hues found in nature.

Scroll on for eight green kitchen islands that show you how to nail the look.

1. Pair a mossy green island with metal accents.

Hello gorgeous! Seattle-based designer Heidi Caillier created an ultra elegant, traditional style kitchen for some special homeowners using a calming mossy green. The resulting look is both trending ​and​ timeless. To polish things off, the island cabinet color is accented with hints of shine from the brass cabinet pulls to the copper tea kettle. The kicker? A bowl of matching artichokes, of course.

2. Paint your island cabinetry green, but leave the rest of the kitchen white.

Say you want a green island, but don't want to overwhelm the rest of the kitchen design. It can be done! Take this Redo Home + Design space which pairs a green island with an otherwise all-white kitchen. Add white shiplap, neutral light fixtures, and a dash of color with abstract art, and voilà! Green (but not ​too​ green) kitchen perfection with a stunning focal point.

3. Coordinate with the ceiling.

This Gideon Mendelson kitchen renovation is a feast for the eyes, from the floor to the ceiling. The caterpillar green island is a beautiful sight in and of itself, but it's not the only standout. Mendelson covered the ceiling with a custom-painted canvas (you could also use wallpaper) and hung an array of green-toned plates above the stove.

4. Lean into maximalism.

Green kitchen island? Check. Green bar stools? Check. Green patterned backsplash tile? Check. "Go big and go green" must have been the theme of this kitchen from Martyn Lawrence Bullard, which is high drama in every way. If you're hesitant to go ​this​ green you can still lean into the maximalist home decor look. Simply stick to two standout features and make sure your patterns work together.

5. Put open shelves to work if you need balance.

With such a bold aquamarine color island and lower kitchen cabinets, this cook space nixed upper cabinets altogether. Instead, the rich hue grounds the entire room, while open shelves create light, airy storage up top. As an additional bonus, this solution will give you a place to show off that beautiful ceramics collection.

6. Use solid wood countertops to tone down green paint.

There's nothing subtle about this kelly green kitchen; it features the grassy color on the island, the cabinets, and the wall near the dining area. Even the tea kettle is green. The trick to this decorating idea is that doses of wood — from the island countertop to the built-in banquette to the ceiling — give your eye just enough rest to soak in all of the beautiful kitchen colors.

7. Select seafoam green for a standout design idea in a small space.

For a delicate take on a green kitchen island, choose a seafoam color, as Maureen Stevens Design did in this small kitchen. Paired with stainless steel appliances, the minty hue feels cool, crisp, and clean. And best of all? It creates such a standout kitchen, nearly no other decor is required. This approach is perfect when square footage is limited.

8. Skip the dark green hues, and go muted.

This London kitchen, designed for Huckletree, is smack dab in the middle of a historic building from 1884 with ornate ceiling moldings, chandeliers, and wonderfully aged wood floors. But the entire space feels super modern and fresh instead of dark and dated. That's all thanks to the muted green island color and creamy walls. You can DIY this look and even add in complementary counter stools for a twist on monochromatic.