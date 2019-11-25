For a finishing touch on a farmhouse-style space, you'll want to add window treatments to pretty much any room in the house. Beyond their practicality — they are, of course, helpful for privacy and blocking out light — they're a great way to tie an entire room together.

Need some inspiration as to what type of curtain works well with a modern farmhouse aesthetic? Check our top decor ideas here.

1. Solid White

You can't go wrong with solid white curtains, as Katie Hodges of Katie Hodges Design demonstrates in this living space. Just as there are all different types of white paints, there are also all sorts of solid white curtains, varying in opacity and hue. Both opaque and sheer white curtains work in farmhouse spaces, as they perpetuate the lightness and brightness that the style is known for (though, if you're going opaque, keep them on the sides of the windows to let as much natural light through as possible). As with paints, err on the warmer side of the white spectrum — it feels cozier than cool whites, which are better for more modern, minimalist settings.

2. Color Block

If you're looking for curtains with more than one color, but without a pattern, color blocking is a perfect fit. Go bold on contrasting colors, or pick two similar tones for an elegant, elevated look.

3. Floral

If your home decor is skewing toward the minimalist side of farmhouse, like this scene from Studio McGee, you can go a little bolder with the window treatments. Floral curtains, like the ones in this dining room, tie in to the natural theme that's so common in farmhouse-style rooms, while adding some pattern to break up the solid woods and white walls. Don't go too crazy with color, though — neutrals are always a safe bet. And be sure to pick a pattern that doesn't feel too heavy. Again, keep it light and bright!

4. Solid Neutral Colors

Is pure white too boring for your taste? You can also go with a nice solid neutral tone, whether that's oatmeal, gray, blush, or even a pale blue, as shown in this photo from Studio McGee. Farmhouse style is all about keeping things calm and cozy — a neutral certainly helps with that. We love how this color palette almost adds a touch of midcentury charm to the farmhouse living room.

5. Geometric

Who said geometric patterns have to be modern? These designs can add a sharper touch to an otherwise soft and cozy space.

6. Canvas or Linen

Add some texture to your room through your window coverings, opting for materials like canvas or linen. Again, stick to neutrals — the warm natural colors of both materials are ideal for farmhouse-style homes. We love the billowing look of the curtains in this living room by Love Grows Wild.

7. Stripes

As with florals, stripes are a good way to add a touch of color and a little bit of pattern to energize an otherwise neutral farmhouse space. These blue and white striped curtains definitely have that rustic feel — you can certainly picture a towel in the same pattern draped over the kitchen sink in a bucolic country home.

8. Burlap

Texture, texture, texture. Rustic burlap curtains bring about a farmhouse feel in the most effortless of ways. If you're looking for something extra unique, opt for a vintage-inspired printed window valance or Roman shade.

9. Lace

Lace drapery has a sheerness that allows light to permeate a room while adding a touch of femininity. Curtains don't necessarily have to be just for windows — you can use them in your rustic bedroom, too, taking inspiration from Love Grows Wild.

10. Embroidery

Add a delicate touch to your farmhouse by opting for a subtly embroidered design. These details add dimension to your room, without being too bold.

11. Plaid or Gingham

Plaid, gingham, and buffalo check are quintessential farmhouse patterns, but be careful not to go too kitschy with them — you don't want to be Dorothy in Kansas. That's why we're partial to a sheer, white plaid curtain, which offers a subtle texture without being too in your face.

12. Toile

We love the French-inspired touch that a toile curtain brings to a farmhouse-style room. Consider layering patterns, textures, and colors to create a super cozy space that looks as if it could be in Provence, like Jenna Sue Design perfectly accomplishes here.

13. Scalloped

Enter a countryside cabin when you add scallop-hemmed curtains to your space. This detailed finish ranges from a very subtle, barely-there uneven trim, to a statement-making asymmetrical look.

14. Tassels

Tassels can make an otherwise simple window treatment stand out. Another option is rustic curtains boasting pretty ruffles or a fringed bottom edge.