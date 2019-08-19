These 11 Dining Room Curtain Ideas Are Perfect If You Need a Quick Refresh

For a space where people often gather for good food and conversation, the dining room should feel warm and inviting. And one easy, yet often overlooked, way to achieve that goal is to add (or spruce up already existing) window treatments. Remember — curtain design ideas aren't just relegated to the living room.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

When choosing dining room curtains, consider the style and color palette of the space. Your curtains should emulate the look of the rest of the room (but keep in mind that classic, white curtains will go with literally any style).

If you're weighing curtains versus blinds for the dining room, think about how you'll use the space. Is this a formal dining room reserved for grown-up dinner parties? Then go with curtains, which have an air of sophistication. Blinds are less expensive, can offer a bit more privacy, and are more family-friendly since they're much easier to clean than curtains.

For a monochromatic look in your dining space, absolutely match your curtains to your walls. Otherwise, you can choose curtains in a different hue than your walls for some juxtaposition or to keep things looking neutral.

Curtains come in a wide variety of fabrics, from silk to velvet to linen to cotton. Heavy drapes will warm up a room if your dining space is prone to drafts, and you can always look for curtains in a washable material, such as polyester if you want to pop them in the washing machine to clean them.

When sizing your curtains, keep this golden rule in mind: measure the width of your dining room window, then double it. There's your measurement for your curtain.

From roller shades to drapery panels to Roman shades, if you want to change the look and feel of your space, here are a few dining room curtain decorating ideas to consider.

Dining Room Curtains Ideas

1. Roller Shades

A classic dining room window curtain, roller shades are a great way to outfit the windows in your space. And we especially love the way they almost disappear in this dining room design by Brittni from Paper & Stitch. The earthy, natural tones and mismatched vintage Eames chairs impart a chic midcentury vibe that pairs beautifully with the flood of warm natural light.

Advertisement

2. Curtains with Hardware

Standard, floor-to-ceiling curtains suddenly look a lot more visually interesting when they include an eye-catching wrought iron curtain rod and accompanying rings. Here, Shea of Studio McGee went with black hardware to juxtapose against the white window treatments, creating contrast in the dining space.

​Get the look:​ The Shade Store Tailored Pleat Drapery, price upon customization

3. Cafe Curtains

This dining room curtain idea crafted by Molly of Light and Dwell works particularly well if you're going for a farmhouse look. Use cafe-style sheer curtains to infuse your space with charm and natural light. This way, you can take advantage of the natural light pouring through the windows, but still keep a bit of privacy. Pair with warm wood accents.

4. Neutral Floor-to-Ceiling Curtains

If you love natural materials and minimal home decor, go for this modern dining room curtain idea. The neutral floor-to-ceiling drapery panels selected by Ela Bobak really tie this look together, making the space primed and ready for a dinner party. The window coverings also lend an air of elegance to the space, beautifully framing the picturesque scenery.

Advertisement

5. Relaxed Roman Shades

We love the idea of mixing bohemian and modern styles, and opting for relaxed Roman shades is a good first step. Acting as a valance, there's something so cool and laid-back about this bamboo dining room curtain idea employed by Cassie Bustamante. Additionally, this style of window covering is a great way to control how much natural light you choose to let in, and it won't distract from the food on the table.

6. Curved Curtain Rod

Although curtain rods might not seem like the chicest feature in a room, they can actually work to your advantage. Interior design expert Emily Henderson kept the original French curved rods around the bow window in this dining room and paired them with picture-perfect curtains to help lighten the space. Even the finish of the drapery hardware matches the trim of the swoon-worthy cane dining chairs, giving the room a cohesive and sophisticated look.

Advertisement

7. DIY Curtains

It's surprisingly achievable to make your very own dining room curtains, as proven by this room made over by Tanya of Dans le Lakehouse. There are several tutorials available online, and the big bonus is that you can customize the color, pattern, and size that you desire for your dining room window treatments. These curtains look especially gorgeous in silk shantung.

8. Colorful Curtains

An easy way to create a color pop in any dining room is to simply hang curtains in a vibrant hue. For instance, soft blush curtains in this dining room crafted by Savannah of Classy Clutter steal the show in this French-inspired space.

9. Dark Curtains

A dining room is a small space that can benefit from some serious drama, and dark curtains in a rich blue or black can achieve exactly that. Tori of The Mom Edit took the look even a step further by pairing her dark blue curtains with matching dark blue walls. The bonus of dark curtains? They double as blackout shades if you're looking to keep bright light out of the space.

Advertisement

10. Mixed Treatments

Keep in mind that when choosing window treatments for a dining room, you don't have to go "all curtains" or "all Roman shades." You actually can mix the two together for improved versatility and added visual interest, an approach that Ashley of Bigger Than the Three of Us took with her dining room.

11. Curtains in a Natural Material

Whether you have a boho, minimalist, or midcentury dining room, curtains in a natural material, like linen, will always look right at home. In fact, they'll act as a perfect neutral in an otherwise colorful space, evidenced in this dining room belonging to Annette of A Vintage Splendor.