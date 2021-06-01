These Retro Kitchen Decor Ideas Will Add the Perfect Amount of Nostalgia

Many kitchen design ideas are dedicated to modern makeovers or farmhouse-inspired interiors lately, so we thought we'd do a special shout out to retro kitchen decor. And you don't have to go in for a big renovation to achieve a total vintage design in the heart of the home. There are unexpected ways to infuse the perfect throwback touches. For starters, try maintaining those old pastel tile countertops or giving original cabinetry a fun refresh.

Want more vintage kitchen decorating ideas? Here are some of our favorites.

1. Add fluted glass to your cabinets.

It's true: Glass kitchen cabinets can be modern or retro depending on their style. A sure way to add vintage vibes to your food prep area is to incorporate fluted glass. You can even have it cut by a professional, then DIY the installation. It will look especially splendid against classic subway tiles in a white kitchen.

2. Hang wallpaper in a classic print.

Turn up the retro charm with some floral wallpaper. This vintage kitchen look will be charming in a cottage or bungalow, but try a removable version if you rent.

3. Pick out some porcelain tile.

When picking out your kitchen backsplash tile, if it's retro you want, classic porcelain (whether it's square or rectangular) will add a retro look to the room. You'll also want to consider color palettes, like this pretty mint with black trim, for a vintage effect.

4. Install an old-school sink.

While bib or farmhouse sinks are popular choices in newer kitchens, this version from Lowe's is giving us all the retro feels. Choose a wall mounted faucet for some extra vintage charm.

5. Incorporate small appliances that are big on style.

While a pink toaster may not be at the top of your home decor list, one that has a vintage look will be the perfect addition to any retro kitchen. In fact, any small appliances that feature a retro color scheme will quickly and easily elevate your cook space.

6. Choose an antique stove.

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Want a big way to make your kitchen extra retro? Go with a vintage stove versus a new stainless steel range. You can buy refurbished options online or even find new ones in retro styles. We love how the one shown here complements the light and bright cabinets.

7. Bring checkerboard to your floor.

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Linoleum or checkered tile on your kitchen floor is an instant retro decor move. Keep the rest of your area simple or work in some old school wood cabinets for an eclectic space like this one.

8. Find a faucet with lots of character.

Brass or nickel finishes can feel vintage on the right style of faucet. Take this one in a deco inspired design by Simon Brown. It offers another simple way to switch up the feel in your kitchen.

9. Go retro with your wall color.

The kitchen wall deserves a vintage treatment, too. Pick a cozy color that reminds you of your grandma's home cooking, and you'll be set. We like the muted yellow here for a look that's vintage but still cheerful.

10. Sprinkle in antiques.

Sure, not everyone can afford a fabulous orange gas range like the one in this culinary hub from Ben Pentreath, but we love how the vintage kitchen decor is all about the details. From the dish rack filled with flea market finds, to a well worn vintage dining table where people can gather for meals, it feels like a lovely step back in time. Check out the old school glass cabinets and lush kitchen wallpaper, too.