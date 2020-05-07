12 Kitchen Window Treatments for Your Cook Space

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Hold up, we're about to go deep into the world of adulting on you. Ever thought about kitchen window treatments? You have now. Selecting drapery is tricky in general, especially during a remodel. But cook spaces can generate more smells, moisture, splatters, and dirt than any other room in the house. The last thing you want is to have to constantly wash your curtains or replace blinds, so it's important to consider the layout, kitchen decor, and how often you use the space.

Additionally, balancing functionality while also keeping the style game high is harder than you may think. There's a reason you see a lot of bare windows in your kitchen inspiration Pinterest board. However, there are a variety of different light-filtering options — ranging from curtains to roller blinds to shutters — to choose from that will fit your kitchen design and your needs.

Ready to get started? Here are 12 kitchen window treatment ideas for your viewing pleasure.

12 Stunning Kitchen Window Treatments

1. Soften the look with Roman shades.

Roman shades are ideal for introducing softness, color, and texture into your culinary design. You can pick patterned and bold fabric for a bright burst. Or you can go for a more tonal approach, like Nesting with Grace did here, to complement the wood countertop and subway tile backsplash. The concertina-style design allows the window covering to stack neatly at the top of the window when not in use. And it provides full privacy when needed. On the downside, Roman shades can be harder to clean and may absorb smells, so incorporate wisely.

2. Keep it practical with Venetian blinds.

Venetian blinds are a practical and discreet option for your cook space. You can barely tell the dark window coverings in this farmhouse kitchen by deVOL are there! Available in metal, real wood, or faux wood blinds, this affordable style will work with any decor style, from modern to minimal. Plus, the blinds can be raised, lowered, and tilted in different directions for light control.

3. Lean into cafe-style kitchen curtains.

Some people avoid curtains in the kitchen because the fabric may pick up odors and stains, but they can work if you consider the placement and material. Natural fibers, such as cotton and linen, are more breathable and won't typically hold on to the smell of your breakfast. We love Sherry Hart's cafe curtains only covering a portion of the window, allowing for privacy while still letting natural light flow through. They look so sweet in conjunction with the marble island.

4. Embrace natural tones with woven wood shades.

Natural woven shades can make a gorgeous addition to a modern farmhouse kitchen. Just look at this design from Studio McGee. The bamboo grass shades from The Shade Store add warmth to the white tile walls and complement the brass hardware and forest green cabinetry.

5. Add character with solid shutters.

The tall folding shutters on the kitchen windows in this simple design were an original feature of this home. But that doesn't mean you can't recreate the look. Window treatments like these can add character and authenticity to your space. Combined with gray cabinets and a farmhouse sink, shutters will put you on your way to achieving the dream French county aesthetic.

6. Install floor-to-ceiling drapery.

A large kitchen window deserves a show-stopping, pinch-pleat drapery treatment. And the good news is that an open concept space can handle a little bit more fabric. A black iron curtain rod holds the full-length curtains in this Hecker Guthrie kitchen. And the taupe material works with the dark herringbone floors to create extra drama.

7. Give lace a try.

Lace curtains have somewhat of a bad reputation these days as being old-fashioned. Thoughts? Enter Pearl Lowe and her kitchen designed in collaboration with deVOL. The light and airy design, complete with fringe trim, is the perfect mix of English charm and boho flair. Here's to making lace curtains cool again.

8. Go for louvered shutters.

Looking for the perfect fit? Full-height louvered shutters will keep your kitchen window looking clean and contemporary while also providing maximum privacy and insulation. The white window coverings in this Humphrey Munson cook space provide contrast to the gray cabinets. And they also make sure those indoor plants get plenty of light, especially since the louvers can be adjusted as needed.

9. Opt for old-world charm with sliding shutters.

Window treatments aren't required to sit at the top of your window, so why not think outside the box? This traditional setup features sliding wooden panels (deVOL Kitchens refers to them as "highwayman shutters") that act almost as a backsplash to the sink, but can be pulled up for privacy. And let's face it, if you have arched windows like that, you're not gonna want to hide them.

10. Welcome sheers.

Sheer curtains are an ideal kitchen window solution for those on a budget. They're perfect for those in rented spaces, with super large windows or anyone looking for a quick fix. Choose a warm white fabric to blend seamlessly into the background. Or opt for something a little more colorful to add impact.

11. Mix and match.

You don't need to use the same window treatment for every window in your kitchen/dining room combo. This culinary renovation by Club Jupiter proves just that. The Palm Springs-inspired space makes use of roll-up bamboo blinds by the sink and linen curtains above the breakfast nook, helping diffuse the light and add a welcome dose of texture.

12. Bare all.

Struggling to find something you like? Don't want to hide any of your windows? If your home is fortunate enough not to be overlooked by your neighbors, you don't ​have​ to install window treatments. Kitchens are functional areas in any case, and it's unlikely you'll be caught out in the nude. Forgo curtains and blinds, let the light in, and enjoy the views!

Tips for Choosing the Best Window Treatment

When it comes to selecting your window treatments, there are a few things to think about beyond the aesthetic. How do you use the space? How often do you clean? What kind of lighting do you have in your kitchen? Do you get direct sunlight? These are all things that you need to consider before making a decision.

For example, if you're looking out onto acres of land with no one in sight, perhaps you don't need window treatments at all. On the other hand, if you're a homeowner or renter who has neighbors in close proximity, then you'll probably want something a little more substantial. Alternatively, if the sun shines directly through your window, some kind of window covering is a necessity. Not to mention, they will help with energy efficiency, too, since your A/C unit won't have to work so hard to keep the space cool. And to take things a step further, you can consider solar shades or blackout shades.

But keep in mind that curtains can pick up odors and will stain, so they'll need to be washed regularly. Wooden blinds will need a regular wipe down with soap and water. It's all about considering what option will work best for you and your space.