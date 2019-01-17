25 Blue Kitchen Cabinet Ideas That Are Stylish and Refreshing

What is it about decorating with the color blue? Depending on the shade, the hue can feel moody, tranquil, or downright cheery. But the fun doesn't stop there — it can also be timeless or trendy, as well as bold or neutral. In fact, blue's versatility is what makes it work so well in a variety of different spaces, from the bedroom to the kitchen. And while it's true that a sapphire backsplash or navy countertop would definitely make an impression, we're partial to blue cabinets.

Scroll on for 25 kitchen design ideas that make a strong case for including the popular hue in your next culinary makeover.

1. Top them with butcher block.

In her home, which is fittingly dubbed The Cozy Ranch, lifestyle blogger Jess Kirby paired her blue cabinets with butcher block countertops and complementary open shelving. The wood features give her little scullery an inviting farmhouse feel. To recreate the look, bring in plenty of warm accents — like a rust-colored runner and hanging copper accessories — to balance the cool blue tones.

2. Play up wood details.

Rather than completely coating these custom kitchen cabinets by Christopher Peacock in navy paint, a few of the drawers were left au natural. When paired with organic wood, the moody blue-black shade is warmed up, evoking a chic, pastoral vibe. Keeping the countertops in a similar hue feels very sophisticated, especially when outfitted with brass hardware for contrast.

3. Pair with bright white.

With a bright white backdrop, these indigo shaker-style cabinets are definitely the star of the show. To further flaunt the regal hue, the design team over at Burlanes Interiors kept all other decor neutral, from the light brick accent wall to the white countertops and farm sink. Of course, it would be remiss of us not to note the herringbone kitchen floors, which lend a sense of history and tradition.

4. Be subtle with a grayish shade of blue.

If true blue is too flashy for you, go with a more muted tone. The gray-blue cabinets in this kitchen by Gina Holz Designs are an understated and timeless representation of the go-to color. When paired with light and neutral materials like a creamy white marble backsplash and matching countertops, the toned-down cabinets still manage to make a strong statement.

5. Embrace a waterfall edge.

In this model home, the husband-and-wife design team behind Leclair Decor wrapped the inky kitchen island in a sleek white stone with a waterfall edge. Painted in navy blue, the cabinets provide a dynamic contrast to the shiny white countertops and backsplash. We especially love the way they kept the styling on the open shelves simple and clutter-free, allowing the colored cabinets to be the focal point.

6. Be bold with a two-tone color scheme.

Contemporary white upper cabinets and electric blue lower cabinets look uber-chic in this Covent Garden home by Studio Ulanowski. We also love how the designer continued the built-ins into the dining area to create a credenza for additional dish storage. To bring this look into your own home, be sure to mix in some elements with movement, like flowy linen curtains, to showcase the contrast between hard and soft materials.

7. Opt for baby blue.

Baby blue sets the tone for a calming and cheerful space in Casa C'alma, a chic boutique guest house for rent in Lisbon, Portugal. White walls, cabinets with glass doors, and an open island add to the already bright and airy feel of the kitchen. Pro tip: Take a cue from your cabinetry when selecting your floor tile to bring the room together effortlessly.

8. Don’t be afraid to go monochromatic.

Be bold and opt for a monochrome cook space, like artist Angela Chrusciaki Blehm did in her vibrant home. Coated in Benjamin Moore's Summer Nights, the cabinets blend seamlessly into the matching backdrop. Continue that simplicity with simple countertop and shelf styling, grouping similar objects together and bringing in playful art for added personality and color.

9. Make it indigo.

California-based interiors studio Blackband Design employed modern elements to bring this blue kitchen to life. A gold-accented wood table, avant-garde chandelier, sleek hardware, and open shelving present blue cabinets in a contemporary application. In place of a traditional tiled backsplash to complement the cabinetry, consider painted white brick, which adds tons of texture without competing against the other elements in the room.

10. Highlight the island.

The designers behind Hibou Design & Co. added a pop of color in this all-white contemporary kitchen by highlighting the double islands with a soft shade of custom-blended cerulean. The tranquil color grounds the bright space, while also acting as a bridge to visually link the adjoining living and dining rooms, which also happen to incorporate blue tones.

11. Give color blocking a try.

It's no surprise that the 1920s home of Perri Perry, a prop stylist and stager, is bursting with unique and eclectic elements — and the kitchen is no exception. A dark blue accent cabinet is the star of the show in this all-white space. And we love how it complements the rectangular terra-cotta flooring.

12. Amp up the drama with navy blue.

Opting for a deeper shade of blue brings drama and sophistication to this stunning kitchen, impeccably designed by Mandy Cheng. Keeping the upper cabinets bright in a classic shade of white allows for greater contrast, and ties in beautifully with the light stone counters. To finish the look, leather barstools and fresh greenery lend a bit of natural texture.

13. Tie it all together with a colorful runner.

A well-chosen kitchen rug allows you to seamlessly draw from a pre-selected color palette, making it simple to select the perfect blue hue. Here, Mallory Mathison blends playful colors with traditional design. We especially love the statement art, which almost acts as a make-shift window above the sink.

14. Focus on statement hardware.

Leave the dainty kitchen hardware for another day and take a note from this blue and gray kitchen designed by Katie Rosenfeld. The sturdy knobs, latches, and hinges have a decidedly old-world feel and bring instant personality to the otherwise neutral space. We love how the polished nickel is echoed elsewhere in the kitchen as well, like the sink and pendant lights.

15. Pair with brick floors.

Statement cabinets meet classic brick flooring in this stunning blue kitchen designed by Heidi Caillier. Opting to keep the kitchen backsplash and countertops clean and neutral allows the blue-green cabinetry to be the star of the show. The standalone island also adds a bit of interest to the room, thanks to the black iron base and white marble top.

16. Splurge on inset cabinetry.

While it may seem subtle, opting for inset (or recessed) cabinetry instead of overlay gives this classic blue kitchen designed by Studio McGee a great sense of craftsmanship and elegance. Paired with cognac leather barstools and warm brass hardware, the finished result feels inviting and timeless.

17. Feature glass front uppers.

This blue and white kitchen by Laura U Design Collective may be traditional, but it's anything but boring. The glass front upper cabinets flanking the mirrored stove backsplash create a stunning focal point. Not to mention that it features the perfect mix of warm metals (like brass and copper) resulting in a collected and timeless look.

18. Don't forget the range hood.

Simplicity is the name of the game in this contemporary cook space, which features a patterned kitchen backsplash behind the stove mixed with classic white subway tile. Bringing in raw wood — by way of the the barstools and range hood — adds layers of texture and color, elevating the entire cook space. The single pendant over the island injects a sense of classic elegance.

19. Opt for an industrial vibe.

Blue works just as seamlessly in an industrial cook space as it does in a traditional kitchen, and we've found the evidence. Thanks to concrete kitchen flooring and industrial ceiling-mounted shelves, this setup feels perfectly balanced when paired with butcher block countertops, blue cabinetry, and a modern chandelier. Despite the mixture of heavy materials and dusty hues, the light from the dining area and skylight allows the whole room to feel airy and inviting.

20. Make it luxe with brass accents.

This swanky design by Jesse Parris-Lamb manages to feel reminiscent of a hip hotel bar thanks to the glossy blue backsplash, matte blue range hood, luxurious seating, and warm, gold accents throughout the space. The upholstered barstools add the perfect contrast to hard-wearing materials like ceramic, natural stone, and steel. Take note of the way a touch of fresh greenery introduces an additional color to the palette without overwhelming the petite design.

21. Add warmth with brown.

You can never go wrong with navy and brown, and this spacious blue kitchen designed by Studio McGee is a prime example. The combination of chunky wood beams, floating shelves, brown leather barstools, and dark blue cabinetry demonstrates the fact that these classic hues make for an unbeatable duo. We also love the way the bronze metal finish of the seating ties in the statement pendant lighting above.

22. Add texture with reeded paneling.

Reeded cabinets have become all the rage this past year, and this gorgeous kitchen by Blank Canvas Architects shows us just how modern and chic this trend can be. Opting for just one section of the kitchen to be finished with reeded cabinet fronts allows them to become a focal point, while the other design elements remain streamlined and simple. Also, notice the way the dusty blue cabinet color echoes the gray veining in the marble countertops. Swoon!

23. Add a pop of red.

If bold, saturated color is more your style but you want to go easy on the commitment, opt for a light blue cabinet color and offset it with bold red accents. Mallory Mathison nails it with this jaw-dropping space, which manages to feel striking and elegant all at once. Opting to maintain a traditional silhouette for the cabinetry and decor keeps the space from feeling too trendy, and instead radiates an enduring sense of style.

24. Go for an English country look.

When you want your space to feel ultra-luxe, ditch the matte paint and go for a high-gloss finish, as seen in this incredible bar area designed by Twelve Chairs Interiors. The addition of a library-style ladder with brass hardware elevates this pint-sized nook to a bona fide showstopper. To recreate this style, mix metal finishes like polished nickel, brass, and copper for a final look that feels layered and collected.

25. Pair with decor in varying shades of blue.

This cottage-style kitchen by Residents Understood oozes charm and whimsy. Light blue cabinetry paired with beadboard details, classic subway tile, and contemporary kitchen lighting straddles the perfect balance between old and new; timeless and on-trend. The varying shades of blue spotted throughout add just the right amount of enchanted charm.