20 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas That Are Next Level Good

When remodeling a kitchen, there are those big home improvement decisions that we have to make: ​​Do I want to knock down this wall? Should I splurge on wood flooring? What tile should I choose for the backsplash?​​ And then there are those seemingly small decisions that actually turn out to be bigger than you thought. Enter cabinet hardware.

You may think that these are just tiny decorative pieces of metal that won't make or break your kitchen, and that you'll be able to easily decide between knobs or pulls, and then move on. Unfortunately, it rarely works out that way. Selecting cabinet hardware that will look amazing in your culinary space can be a little overwhelming — you have to think about all of the available finishes, styles, and sizes as well.

Now that we have your attention (and visions of chic door and drawer pulls are dancing in your head), scroll on to see 20 kitchen cabinet hardware ideas that will help you narrow down the selection.

20 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas

1. Dramatic Contrast

It's hard to go wrong with black kitchen cabinet hardware, and we think it looks especially stunning when paired with white cabinets. The long, black handles in this cook space designed by Carissa and Mike Miller of CC + Mike pop against the cool hues of the cabinets and island.

2. Understated Elegance

With the help of Studio McGee, Anne Sage gave her kitchen design an airy makeover (we can't get enough of those light wood cabinets!). And the cabinet hardware in shining, satin brass was the perfect finishing touch. To really make things look coordinated in your kitchen, take a page from her book and match your pulls with your light fixtures.

3. Sleek Yet Simple

Brass kitchen cabinet hardware ideas continue to reign supreme — praised for its ability to simultaneously look both tried-and-true ​and​ modern. Rendered in an up-to-date silhouette, the linear hardware in this kitchen belonging to Brittany of Vintage Rug Shop brings polish and panache to a space that combines antique accents with present-day flair.

4. Modern Traditional

Designer Emily Henderson has an incredible eye when it comes to kitchen cabinet hardware ideas, as witnessed in this bold cook space. Using multiple hardware styles, she was able to bring this new cabinet look together, proving that you can mix and match and don't need to go with a singular look in your kitchen. The bars, knobs, and latches all work together to create a one-of-a-kind ambiance.

5. Clearly Cool

Acrylic is a fun, under-the-radar kitchen cabinet hardware alternative to brass pulls if you're searching for something a little different. In this culinary space belonging to Monica of Monica Wants It, these affordable clear pulls with polished chrome accents add just enough distinctiveness to her white cabinetry without overwhelming it. Glass knobs would be another way to capture this look.

6. Old World Elegance

To create some contrast and juxtaposition in your kitchen, choose jet-black, minimal door pulls for your cabinets. We like the mix of bar pulls and cup pulls in this space belonging to Nikki from My Style Diaries that perfectly punctuate the bright-white cabinetry.

7. Contemporary Sophistication

There's a kitchen cabinet hardware trend that we're loving nowadays — finger pulls that take up almost the entire width of a cabinet or drawer. There's something about it that makes it ergonomic and effortless to open cabinets, and it looks pretty cool, too. Alternatively, the extra-wide brass pulls spotted in this kitchen belonging to Shauna of The House of Silver Lining flawlessly echo the modern approach without getting rid of the hardware altogether.

8. Uniquely Unexpected

Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has teamed up with Park Studio to create what are quite possibly the most modern cabinet pulls around, and we are loving the look. Here in this kitchen, the brass, half-moon pulls bring a current look to traditional, beadboard-style cabinets flaunting a beautiful navy hue. The striking drawer pulls are complemented by small round knobs

9. Old-School Classic

Is there a more gorgeous combo than black cabinets and brass hardware? We think not, as the dark hue will make your glamorous pulls stand out that much more. It's something that Catherine and Bryan of Beginning in the Middle successfully achieved in this kitchen. If you want to up the ante even more, pair your brass pulls with matching cabinet hinges and drawer slides.

10. Well-Loved Leather

Recently, we've noticed more and more homeowners using a different material for kitchen cabinet pulls: leather. Leather pulls, which you can make yourself according to this tutorial from Brittni of Paper & Stitch, will add a unique and rustic note to your cook space.

11. Perfectly Charming

To really take the visuals up a notch in your new kitchen, consider pushing beyond polished brass and going for something with a bit more character. Erin Kestenbaum opted for unlacquered brass hardware in her stunning cook space, which will develop a rich patina over time.

12. Storied Finish

For a farmhouse kitchen, aim for pulls that look as if they've traveled in a time machine. In this stunning, vintage-inspired setup belonging to Nicole of Maison Blonde, the brass pulls have a bit of a timeworn feel while perfectly meshing with the gooseneck bridge faucet.

13. Down to Basics

Are you leaning toward a classic, even minimalist, kitchen design? In that case, you might want to consider going with knobs throughout, which look smaller and simpler than large pulls. Ela Bobak nailed this look in her cook space.

14. Aged to Perfection

To create a striking look, particularly in a kitchen with dark cabinets, look for knobs and pulls that have an aged, or matte look, instead of gleaming pulls. When paired with stainless steel appliances and deep-blue cabinets, the hardware selected by Sarah of Room for Tuesday looks meant to be.

15. Warm Luster

If your dream kitchen color palette involves gray and white, then this cabinet hardware idea is perfect for you. Helen of Life on Phillips Lane opted for pulls in a very light finish to enhance the light and airy theme.

16. Delightfully Sweet

Cabinet pulls can act as decor in their own right, and this kitchen created by Ashley of At Home with Ashley is a shining example. Between the two-tone color combo, pulls with bamboo detailing, and the knobs that look like little flowers, her cabinetry certainly has a lot of personality.

17. Gray Perfection

Lindsay of The White Buffalo Styling Co. put her DIY talents to work when it came to her kitchen hardware. Here, she took economical wood knobs and painted them a light shade of gray, which looks flawless when partnered with sage cabinets. Not in the mood to paint? You can accomplish a similar look with satin nickel hardware.

18. Best of Both Worlds

Cabinet hardware doesn't have to be ​all​ brass or ​all​ brushed nickel. Instead, mix it up with pulls that feature both brass and black detailing, something that Kate of Kate Pearce Vintage artfully chose for her dynamic kitchen.

19. Timeless Beauty

For a look that's tried-and-true and will withstand trends for years to come, you can't go wrong with brass — or even copper-hued — pulls, especially when they accompany cabinets that showcase a neutral color. Jessica of Bon Traveler won't need to replace her timeless hardware anytime soon.

20. Lovely Curves

For visuals that are straightforward and sophisticated, pick diminutive knobs for your cabinets. Kim of Yellow Brick Home went with knobs in an oil-rubbed bronze finish — that looks closer to matte black — for her warm, wood cabinets.

What Are the Different Types of Kitchen Cabinet Hardware?

As it turns out, not all kitchen cabinet hardware is created equal but there are two main categories that you should be aware of: knobs and pulls. Knobs are smaller and require a single screw. Pulls tend to be longer, offering homeowners more surface area to pull. Here are a few important things to keep in mind when planning out your cabinetry:

Knobs are a great option for cabinet doors, but that doesn't mean you can't use them on your drawers, too. Plus, they can be less expensive if you are looking to save money.

Handle pulls are an ideal option for drawers, but, they can also be used for doors. Since they are larger, they stand out more and are easier to, well, pull — hence the name, of course.

Bin pulls or cup pulls are shaped like half-circles with a hooded design that can easily be gripped from the bottom.

Cabinet (cupboard) latches are a beautiful pull for larger cabinet doors. The vintage-inspired latch design offers a unique detail with traditional flair.

What Is the Best Shape/Style for Kitchen Cabinet Hardware?

The answer will be different for everyone, depending on your budget and personal preference. But the good news is, there's a seemingly endless array of cabinet hardware options on the market — ranging in size, shape, style, and finish — so you'll have no problem finding an option that matches your aesthetic and price point.