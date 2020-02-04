Easily Add Leather Pulls to an IKEA Shoe Cabinet

While we at Hunker adore everything IKEA, sometimes it's nice to give a personalized upgrade to the furniture. (All hail IKEA hacks, right?) These Scandi-inspired DIY leather pulls are the quickest way to update anything from drawers to kitchen cabinets. They are the ​perfect​ IKEA hack: Not only are they budget-friendly, but they're incredibly easy to make. (Trust us, you'll kick yourself for not making them sooner.) We've transformed this basic Hemnes shoe storage into a "new" aesthetically pleasing piece with very little effort.