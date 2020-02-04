Easily Add Leather Pulls to an IKEA Shoe Cabinet

While we at Hunker adore everything IKEA, sometimes it's nice to give a personalized upgrade to the furniture. (All hail IKEA hacks, right?) These Scandi-inspired DIY leather pulls are the quickest way to update anything from drawers to kitchen cabinets. They are the perfect IKEA hack: Not only are they budget-friendly, but they're incredibly easy to make. (Trust us, you'll kick yourself for not making them sooner.) We've transformed this basic Hemnes shoe storage into a "new" aesthetically pleasing piece with very little effort.
Things You'll Need
Belt leather (an old belt would work for this project.)
Step 1
Measure a 5-inch long length of leather strap (or an old belt if you have one you don't mind cutting up.) Cut using a sharp craft knife or box cutter.
Repeat until you have four 5-inch pieces in total.
Step 2
Take the punch pliers and punch a hole at each end of the leather.
Repeat on all four pieces.
Step 3
Remove the standard handles from the Hemnes cabinet. Keep the metal bolt that comes with each handle because you'll use it in the next step.
(Note: you can also spray paint the metal bolt black for an extra design element.)
Step 4
Take a leather strap and fold it in half. Thread the bolt through the holes, then push the bolt through the existing hole where the old handle was on the Hemnes cabinet.
Step 5
Take a stainless steel nut and twist it onto the end of the bolt to secure the leather pull in place. (We found a 1/4 inch wide bolt a good fit.)
Repeat on all drawers to finish. Such a simple but effective update!