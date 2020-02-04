Easily Add Leather Pulls to an IKEA Shoe Cabinet

By Caroline Burke Updated July 19, 2022
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
While we at Hunker adore everything IKEA, sometimes it's nice to give a personalized upgrade to the furniture. (All hail IKEA hacks, right?) These Scandi-inspired DIY leather pulls are the quickest way to update anything from drawers to kitchen cabinets. They are the ​perfect​ IKEA hack: Not only are they budget-friendly, but they're incredibly easy to make. (Trust us, you'll kick yourself for not making them sooner.) We've transformed this basic Hemnes shoe storage into a "new" aesthetically pleasing piece with very little effort.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Things You'll Need

Step 1

Measure a 5-inch long length of leather strap (or an old belt if you have one you don't mind cutting up.) Cut using a sharp craft knife or box cutter.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Repeat until you have four 5-inch pieces in total.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Step 2

Take the punch pliers and punch a hole at each end of the leather.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Repeat on all four pieces.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Step 3

Remove the standard handles from the Hemnes cabinet. Keep the metal bolt that comes with each handle because you'll use it in the next step.

(Note: you can also spray paint the metal bolt black for an extra design element.)

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Step 4

Take a leather strap and fold it in half. Thread the bolt through the holes, then push the bolt through the existing hole where the old handle was on the Hemnes cabinet.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Step 5

Take a stainless steel nut and twist it onto the end of the bolt to secure the leather pull in place. (We found a 1/4 inch wide bolt a good fit.)

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Repeat on all drawers to finish. Such a simple but effective update!

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
