18 Knobs and Drawer Pulls to Make Your DIY Project Look Super Custom

By Erin Lassner Updated June 2, 2022
Look around your home. We know there's a dresser, credenza, desk, or cabinet in need of an upgrade. Instead of buying new, think about applying a fresh coat of paint and fetching a new handle, knob, or pull that makes your revamp look like a designer product. Yes, some of these knobs are expensive and might cost you a couple hundred dollars to buy enough to complete a project, but we bet you anything that it'll still be less than something store-bought.

1. Bohoify Boho Rattan Knobs (set of 6), $17.99

If you're like us, you too are the biggest fan of anything rattan.

2. Anthropologie Antler Melody Toggle Knobs (set of 2), $28

Select from three neutral hues of these elegant yet slightly funky pulls.

3. HookedPullMeKnob Brass and Leather Pull, $7.90-$38.50

Brass and leather make a beautiful duo, plus the shape, size, and color are highly customizable.

4. Ferm Living Stone Hook, $55-$65

This worthwhile splurge would also make the most beautiful bag, jacket, or bathroom hook.

5. Posh Hardware Shop Ribersborg Leaf Handle Pull, $14.74-$22.11

We love how these leaf-inspired pulls peak out of the top of the cabinets so delicately.

6. Schoolhouse Knurled Knob, $24

These satisfyingly hearty knobs come in four shades and are crafted from 95% recycled brass.

7. Anthropologie Una Knobs (set of 2), $24

Elevate any set of drawers with these pretty finger pulls.

8. Forge Hardware Studio Lucite and Brass Drawer Knob, $8.99

This simple yet special drawer pull mixes a little bit of rustic with a little bit of glam in the most perfect way.

9. IKEA Östernäs Leather Tabs (set of 2), $11

With a beautiful shade of leather and an affordable price point, it's no surprise these leather tabs boast an impressive 4.8/5 stars on IKEA.

10. Brute Strength Leather Handles (set of 6), $25.95

Get the richness of leather in a different shape.

11. Urban Outfitters Anneli Drawer Pull, $24

Upgrade your bedroom or living room with these boho-inspired resin and rattan pulls.

12. Shabby Restore Indented Round Clear Glass Knob, $4.95

A vintage feel at an affordable price.

13. Anthropologie Graham Handle, $22-$30

Select from 3-inch, 4-inch, and 6-inch pulls.

14. Crate & Barrel Gold Bow Knob, $10

There's not a whole lot sweeter than these bow-shaped knobs.

15. Restoration Hardware Lambeth Hexagonal Knob, $20

Keep it classic with these geometric knobs sold in seven finishes.

16. Whitewashed Shop Concrete Round Cabinet Knob, $6.86-$8

Concrete adds a lovely touch of industrial flair to any style of home.

17. Anthropologie Crystal Octagon Knobs (set of 2), $16

You can't go wrong with these timeless crystal knobs.

18. Sietto Bar Pull, $30

Choose from 16 variations and an assortment of sizes.

