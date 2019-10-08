18 Knobs and Drawer Pulls to Make Your DIY Project Look Super Custom

Look around your home. We know there's a dresser, credenza, desk, or cabinet in need of an upgrade. Instead of buying new, think about applying a fresh coat of paint and fetching a new handle, knob, or pull that makes your revamp look like a designer product. Yes, some of these knobs are expensive and might cost you a couple hundred dollars to buy enough to complete a project, but we bet you anything that it'll still be less than something store-bought.

If you're like us, you too are the biggest fan of anything rattan.

Select from three neutral hues of these elegant yet slightly funky pulls.

Brass and leather make a beautiful duo, plus the shape, size, and color are highly customizable.

This worthwhile splurge would also make the most beautiful bag, jacket, or bathroom hook.

We love how these leaf-inspired pulls peak out of the top of the cabinets so delicately.

These satisfyingly hearty knobs come in four shades and are crafted from 95% recycled brass.

Elevate any set of drawers with these pretty finger pulls.

This simple yet special drawer pull mixes a little bit of rustic with a little bit of glam in the most perfect way.

With a beautiful shade of leather and an affordable price point, it's no surprise these leather tabs boast an impressive 4.8/5 stars on IKEA.

Get the richness of leather in a different shape.

Upgrade your bedroom or living room with these boho-inspired resin and rattan pulls.

A vintage feel at an affordable price.

Select from 3-inch, 4-inch, and 6-inch pulls.

There's not a whole lot sweeter than these bow-shaped knobs.

Keep it classic with these geometric knobs sold in seven finishes.

Concrete adds a lovely touch of industrial flair to any style of home.

You can't go wrong with these timeless crystal knobs.

Choose from 16 variations and an assortment of sizes.