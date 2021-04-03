15 Wall Hooks to Tie a Room Together

If you're the type of person who is a stickler for details, then wall hooks are a great way to add just a touch of pizzazz to your space. They're the perfect accessory for that last inch of wall space that will also lend some major functionality to a room. Wave goodbye to ugly plastic stick-ons and nails hammered into the wall. From individual knobs to multi-hook wall racks, here are 15 fun, design-forward pieces we simply can't get enough of.

This customer favorite from Urban Outfitters comes in two sizes, both in brown and black stained mango wood. It will make for a beautiful and incredibly practical addition to your entryway setup.

Each hook doubles as a piece of three-dimensional art.

This cool, contemporary bestseller also comes in a rust red and pink version that's equally obsession-worthy.

You can never go wrong with adding rattan detailing to your space. Its natural feel cozies up any room.

Keep it simple with this trio of handmade natural beechwood wall hooks from Amazon.

This boho-inspired wall hook is crafted from resin wrapped in rattan. You'll never have to throw your purse on the floor again.

The accordion design allows you to customize how close together the 10 hooks are to one another.

Personalize your space with agate slab hooks of any color.

These simple Scandi-inspired hooks come in four neutral color combinations.

There are very few things more adorable than a hand-painted mini mushroom wall hook.

Infuse some flower power into your home with these colorful daisy designs.

Ta-ta to tangled necklaces when you score this vintage-inspired jewelry organizer.

Add a dose of sophisticated charm with this classic bronze towel hook.

Cottagecore lovers are about to have a field day with this woodland creature wall rack.

These cuties will always bring a smile to your face.