15 Wall Hooks to Tie a Room Together

By Leonora Epstein Updated May 5, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you're the type of person who is a stickler for details, then wall hooks are a great way to add just a touch of pizzazz to your space. They're the perfect accessory for that last inch of wall space that will also lend some major functionality to a room. Wave goodbye to ugly plastic stick-ons and nails hammered into the wall. From individual knobs to multi-hook wall racks, here are 15 fun, design-forward pieces we simply can't get enough of.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Urban Outfitters Kamal Folding Multi-Hook, $49-$79

This customer favorite from Urban Outfitters comes in two sizes, both in brown and black stained mango wood. It will make for a beautiful and incredibly practical addition to your entryway setup.

Advertisement

2. Areaware Chiaozza Wall Hooks (set of 5), $65

Each hook doubles as a piece of three-dimensional art.

Advertisement

3. H&M Hanger Rack in Metal and Wood, $9.99

This cool, contemporary bestseller also comes in a rust red and pink version that's equally obsession-worthy.

Advertisement

4. World Market Natural Rattan Diagonals Wall Rack, $34.99

You can never go wrong with adding rattan detailing to your space. Its natural feel cozies up any room.

Advertisement

5. Ditind Wood Wall Hooks (set of 3), $10.99

Keep it simple with this trio of handmade natural beechwood wall hooks from Amazon.

Advertisement

6. Urban Outfitters UO Anneli Wall Hook, $16

This boho-inspired wall hook is crafted from resin wrapped in rattan. You'll never have to throw your purse on the floor again.

Advertisement

7. Project 62 Brass Accordion Decorative Hook Rack, $16

The accordion design allows you to customize how close together the 10 hooks are to one another.

Advertisement

8. Bottega Inspirations Agate Wall Hook, starting at $17.90

Personalize your space with agate slab hooks of any color.

9. Ebern Designs Keniyah Solid Wood Wall Hooks (set of 5), $47.99

These simple Scandi-inspired hooks come in four neutral color combinations.

10. Urban Outfitters Mushroom Wall Hook, $18

There are very few things more adorable than a hand-painted mini mushroom wall hook.

11. Urban Outfitters Daisy Hook, $18

Infuse some flower power into your home with these colorful daisy designs.

12. Anthropologie Poppy Jewelry Organizer, $68

Ta-ta to tangled necklaces when you score this vintage-inspired jewelry organizer.

13. Anthropologie Francis Towel Hook, $28

Add a dose of sophisticated charm with this classic bronze towel hook.

14. World Market Whitewash Wood And Gold Woodland Animal Wall Rack, $34.99

Cottagecore lovers are about to have a field day with this woodland creature wall rack.

15. West Elm Kate Zaremba Mila Wall Hooks (set of 4), $30

These cuties will always bring a smile to your face.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy