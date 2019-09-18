35 Entryway Furniture and Decor Ideas for a Fresh Foyer

While you're busy decorating the living room, bedrooms, and baths, there's an area of your home that could use a lot of love: the entryway. It's otherwise known as an overlooked spot that's actually one of the highest traffic areas of your home, the very first space that guests see as soon as they walk through the front door, and the place where you drop your coat and shoes after a long day.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

As you start to ponder entryway decor ideas, you should keep these tips in mind. Think about a main piece of furniture — it'll act as the anchor. If you're aiming for storage, consider including a cabinet, shelving, or shoe organizer. Hoping for an entryway where you can take a seat to put your shoes on or take them off? Or perhaps you'd just like a perch where you can read? Then a simple bench is definitely the way to go. Even a small stool will suffice.

At the end of the day, the goal of any entryway should be to make it make it stylish ​and​ functional. Here are 35 ways to do just that.

1. Create symmetry.

Symmetry is always the way to go if you wish to create a look that's sleek and cohesive. Here, Astleigh of Home On Oak opted for a symmetrical farmhouse feel for her entryway. She did this by pairing a storage cabinet with linear details to echo the horizontal shiplap on the wall. The mirror and tabletop decor provide additional charm and visual interest.

2. Throw down a rug.

If you take one idea from this list, let it be: add a rug. The soft landing pad may seem purely decorative, but it will also help define your space as well as keep dirty shoes from tracking debris past the entryway. (Pro tip: Look for rugs that are washable.) Source one from a flea market, buy new, or challenge yourself to a DIY project — the options are seemingly endless.

Advertisement

3. Craft a design moment alongside the staircase.

As you consider small entryway ideas, don't forget about the empty spot along the staircase. Haneen from Haneen's Haven gave this awkward nook an elegant makeover with graphic wallpaper and an armchair upholstered in fabric flaunting a similar color and pattern. These visuals will undoubtedly turn heads.

4. Stick to a tight color palette.

When selecting a color palette for your entryway, be consistent and consider the surrounding areas. For instance, you can go with all light and airy hues, which is what Stephanie of Olive and Tate did in this serene setup. The clear console table lends itself to the breezy ambiance.

5. Inject a pop of color.

If you have an all-white entryway, or simply a foyer that could benefit from a bit of color, include a furniture piece in an eye-catching hue or finish. The team over at Scout & Nimble show us how it's done with a charming lavender bench.

Advertisement

6. Include baskets for storage.

Whether you already have a console table or you're planning to get one, consider adding a set of woven baskets underneath to provide you with extra storage space. They are perfect for stashing winter hats, gloves, and dog toys. K. Peterson Design has the right idea.

7. Don’t overlook tabletop lighting.

To create a truly cozy and functional entryway, you'll definitely need a table lamp. Place it on top of a console table to provide a warm and inviting glow. The tall fixture showcased in this entryway belonging to Christine of Hello Fashion beautifully completes the scene.

8. Select a statement-making console table.

Entryways are typically smaller spaces. Make the most of it by crafting a single focal point with the help of a unique console table. One displaying contemporary lines is right on-trend and makes this entryway makeover by Chris Loves Julia look oh-so-cool.

Advertisement

9. Hang an eye-catching art piece.

You may not think of your entryway as the best place to showcase art (living rooms and bedrooms tend to get more artistic love), but think again. Kelly of Hartley Home chose to display one standout piece, but feel free to create an entire gallery wall.

10. Drop a dresser into the front hall.

Looking to maximize the storage in your entryway? You can't go wrong with a small chest of drawers or even a dresser. Although typically reserved for bedrooms, they prove to be stylish and practical in this setup by Sarah Richardson Design.

11. Make it functional.

An entryway should not only be beautiful — it also needs to be functional. You can treat your entryway as a mudroom, which is what Megan of Fresh Exchange did in her home. With a bench that hides shoes underneath and an accompanying storage basket, this is the perfect place to stash umbrellas or include a coat rack. And if you really want to level up the functionality, include built-in shelves as well.

Advertisement

12. Focus on a vintage treasure.

Are you sitting on a vintage piece of furniture that needs to be displayed properly in your home? Look to the entryway. For instance, in this front hall perfected by interior designer Emily Henderson, a midcentury dresser looks gorgeous and provides storage.

13. Incorporate a large mirror.

As an alternative to wall art, ponder an extra-large mirror instead. It's sure to add a touch of class to your entryway, and you can take one final glance at yourself before heading out the door. We love the ornate gilded piece that Tori of Fraîche selected for her foyer.

14. Employ a radiator cover.

If you're dealing with a radiator in your entryway, don't bemoan the heating element. Instead, consider a radiator cover. It's an easy way to hide the utilitarian unit in a stylish and clever way. Plus, the cover can pull double duty as a table à la this setup by Erin of Francois et Moi.

Advertisement

15. Bring in a bench.

There's no doubt about it, a bench is pretty much a home run for any entryway. It's where you can sit down to finagle with your shoes, leash up the dog, or catch your breath after a jog. We love the blue one selected by Stagg Design for this petite space — it really pops sitting in front of the white wall.

16. Choose a modern table.

If your space is big enough, an entryway table is another bright idea. Aim for a modern, geometric shape, like the one in this setup by Light and Dwell, to really push the visuals.

17. Don’t overlook tabletop decor.

Whether it's a console table, dresser, or entryway table, you will need to think about stylish pieces that you can display on top. Think artwork, a potted plant, lamp, a vintage bowl, and so on. As evidenced by this space, Jenny of Juniper Home clearly has the right idea.

Advertisement

18. Place a stool under the table.

If you're short on space in your entryway, but you really want to include a place to sit, invest in a stool that you can tuck underneath or alongside your console table like Sarah of Room for Tuesday. It'll look stylish and you can slide it out at a moment's notice. Bonus points for the modern artwork above as well.

19. Be playful.

Since, at times, your entryway is separate from the rest of your home, see this as your chance to have a little fun with your decor. Keep it playful and relaxed like this nook by M Pettipoole with a rattan chair, cheerful artwork, and an animal-inspired table.

20. Craft a boho refuge.

To foster a bohemian vibe in your entryway, you'll need a few free-spirited staples. Take a page out of Laurel from A Bubbly Life's design playbook, and opt for a caned or rattan bench, a textured accent pillow, and hanging ceramic bells.

Advertisement

21. Light the way with pendants.

In addition to including a functional piece of furniture in your entryway, you can increase the practicality of the space by adding a pendant light (or three), as seen in this Scout & Nimble design. Not only is lighting functional but it also sets the mood and creates the perfect ambiance.

22. Hang a chandelier.

Sure, everyone loves a good pendant, but nothing makes a memorable first impression quite like an elegant chandelier. Here, a brass candelabra-style fixture complete with white lampshades adds an elegant note to this lofty foyer by Studio McGee.

23. Add stylish touches to the walls and floor.

White walls for an entryway? They'll never go out of style. But if you want to design a real conversation starter, follow the lead of Olivia from Lust Living. Add a little something extra on the floor and experiment with color blocking on the walls. The "You Look Good" reminder is sure to put a smile on everyone's face.

24. Say everything with a single piece.

You don't need a ton of decor to make an entryway look complete, especially if you're dealing with a small space. Just one single piece can be enough, especially if it is special and can stand on its own. Enter this wooden hand chair selected by Eva of Happily Eva After — this unique addition definitely fits the bill.

25. Have it double as a workspace.

Short on space but need a home office? Turn your entryway into a workstation like Rachel Li, the blogger behind Love From, Rachel, did in her apartment. Include a substantial table or desk (preferably one with a drawer so you can stash things away when not in use), a task lamp, and decorative accents.

26. Echo the style of your home.

In an effort to make every nook and cranny of your home look cohesive, continue your aesthetic into the entryway, too. For example, do you lean toward all-things-farmhouse? Incorporate a wood entryway table showcasing pieces of decor that nod to the beloved style, like Robyn of Robin & Wren carried out in her foyer.

27. Include lots of drawers.

If you have kiddos who always need lots of stuff as they're running out the door, or a doggie who needs plenty of treats, bags, and other accoutrements before their walks, you're not alone. So it only makes sense to incorporate a piece of furniture that provides ample storage space, like the multi-drawer cabinet in this entryway belonging to Jude of That Homebird Life. Pair it with a vase and vintage rug to complete the scene.

28. Aim for asymmetry.

An entryway doesn't need to look perfect. In fact, you can increase the visual interest if everything looks a little askew. Angle the area rug and hang a hat on the edge of an art piece. Clearly, Rachel of Growing Up Kemper has nailed this approach.

29. Set aside storage for shoes.

Shoes and entryways go hand in hand, or rather, foot in foot. That means you can't skimp on shoe storage. Get inspired by this small setup belonging to Lauren Elizabeth of House of Hire. The tiny space is bathed in natural light, and more importantly features a budget-friendly IKEA shoe cabinet.

30. Create a drop zone.

Treat your entryway as a catch-all zone, one that's complete with coat hooks, a key organizer, and a bench that includes storage underneath. Chelsea and Logan of Making Manzanita prove that small entryways can be stylish ​and​ functional — especially when you have room for a mudcloth storage bin.

31. Allow wallpaper to take center stage.

Many entryways have accent walls built right in, which means you can get bold with a wallpaper choice. What better way to introduce guests to your sense of style? April of StampinFool.com went with this lovely crane pattern, and the result is nothing short of gorgeous.

32. Warm things up with a hint of copper.

Metal finishes are probably the last thing you'd think about when giving your entryway a makeover, but the right finish can make all the difference. For example, the bell-shaped copper pendant in this setup belonging to Jordie from Haus by Jordie really warms up her small space, especially when paired with a rug flaunting a similar rust-colored hue.

33. Embrace maximalism.

As it turns out, you can incorporate a lot of design ideas in one small space, like an entryway. If maximalism is your thing, go for broke. Here, Jewel of Jeweled Interiors packed in a malachite table, a fringed stool, polka-dot wallpaper, and a retro lamp, among other touches.

34. Complement the front door color.

Make your entryway look well-thought out and cohesive by considering the color of your front door. Shea of Studio McGee is lucky enough to have a black arched entry door — swoon! The pendant light above does a beautiful job of complementing the dramatic hue without going overboard.

35. Make it grand.

If you have a large entryway, show it off in all of its glory. Go with the marble-topped table. Hang a chandelier. And don't forget an oversize bouquet of fresh blooms. Rachel Parcell obviously knows a thing or two about making a grand entrance.