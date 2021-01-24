12 Dupes for the Insta-Famous Anthropologie Primrose Mirror

If there's one home decor item that's becoming the darling of social media, it's the Gleaming Primrose Mirror from Anthropologie. With intricate detailing and a luxe feel, it's easy to see why everyone has been obsessed with the mirror you can't stop seeing all over Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. It's a decor lover's dream — but the price is anything but. Ranging from $548 to $1,598, it's not the most budget-friendly item to have your eye on. But, luckily for you, we have good news: We searched the internet to find the best dupes so you can get that vintage-inspired look for less.

Check out the best Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror dupes below.

Lulu and Georgia's large wall mirror is a simpler dupe with a decorative top and sleek edges. It's available in gold, silver, and oil-rubbed bronze and comes in two other styles: a round wall mirror for $428 and a full-length mirror for $998.

Pottery Barn Teen has its own take on the trending Anthropologie mirror, and it's almost half the price. It also comes in a smaller size for $299.

Noble Park's mirror is a slightly modern version of the Primrose mirror. (Not to mention, it's a phenomenal affordable dupe on Amazon.) It has a similar gold metal finish with the ornate crown top design that would add a subtle glam touch to any entryway, living room, or even dining room. Although it's missing the additional frame detailing, at an under $200 price point, we're sold.

The Tudor floor mirror from 1-800Lighting is a total steal considering the 7-foot Anthro mirror costs over $1,500. It only comes in silver and has a thicker frame, but offers the same vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Kate and Laurel's Arendahl wall mirror from Overstock is a lightweight Primrose alternative. If gold isn't your vibe, this statement piece also comes in black and bronze.

Kirkland's dupe is a whopping $400+ less than the 3-foot Primrose mirror. Available in black (rather than the original gold mirror we know and love), this lookalike has the same ornate detailing that would shine in any space in your home — whether you place it over a bathroom vanity or console table.

Made from recycled materials, this mirror has ornate filigree embellishments and a solid lipped base for a vintage-inspired yet sturdy accent mirror.

Perfect for both larger and smaller spaces, this Anthropologie mirror dupe from Wayfair has the same traditional flair that the Primrose brings to any room.

Available in brass and bronze finishes, here's a more narrow dupe that will bring on the vintage charm at under $300.

This Anthro mirror alternative has a more angular frame with a stunning antique finish.

This versatile arched mirror can be hung up on the wall or propped up on a tabletop thanks to its easel design.

Love the look of Anthro's crown top mirror but lean toward an edgier, modern interior design style? This floor mirror from CB2 has your name on it. It has smooth, curved corners and a jeweled accent that offers just as much of a statement as the Primrose.