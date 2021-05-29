The Best Entryway Decor for Under $30, According to Designers

An entryway is the first thing someone sees in your home, so it's important to make a good impression. "A successfully designed entryway has a lot of visual interest that makes you curious about the rest of the home, but is also efficient and practical," interior designer Emma Beryl explains.

Fortunately, creating a stylish and organized entryway doesn't have to be an expensive (or difficult) endeavor. From colorful key holders to wall-mounted hanging hooks and more, here are 11 decor accents for under $30 that interior designers say will streamline any size of entryway.

An entryway is the first thing people see when entering your home, which is why interior designer Michelle Lisac says it should be organized in a way the helps set a sophisticated tone for the rest of the space. "These metal wall hooks come in an array of colors and can hold purses, jackets, and more," she says. "They are super sturdy and easy to install."

Instead of having a pile of shoes near the front door, Lisac recommends adding a compact shoe shelf to your entryway to help corral your kicks. "It is also a nice piece to have in the entryway if you'd like guests to remove shoes when entering your home," she says.

When outfitting a small entryway, Beryl says it pays to incorporate as many multifunctional decor accents as possible. "In a smaller entryway, you only have so many opportunities to make an impact, so all of the pieces you incorporate need to serve double-duty," she explains. "These rattan wall hooks are functional, sculptural and interesting, and also add warmth and texture to your entryway."

For an eye-catching place to store your keys, Beryl says to look no further than a colorful handmade ceramic bowl. "It doesn't take up a lot of space in a small entryway if you want to put it on a small console table or shelf, or you can stack it on coffee table books in a larger entryway," she explains.

No need for flowers, interior designer Jenelle Lovings says this vase doubles as a standalone art piece in any size of entryway. "However, if you must gussy it up for house guests, I would suggest an oversized leaf or a few stems of pampas grass," she says. "Simple, elegant, and doesn't distract from the beauty of the vase."

A cool hand-carved bowl can moonlight as a chic catchall for corralling small out-the-door essentials. "Not only is this bowl stylish, it can hold keys and other items easily by the door without looking cluttered," says interior designer Lauren Lerner of Living with Lolo.

Never underestimate the impact of a good-looking rug in an entryway. "Most of my clients don't realize how tired their entry rugs are," says interior designer Theresa Ory. "Updating this singular item can breathe new life into your entry."

When selecting what specific items to integrate into a tight entryway, interior designer Justin DiPiero says it's important to pick pieces that are functional but that don't skimp on style. "This marble scallop dish is the perfect option for keys, loose change, and anything I need to drop at my front door," he says.

A little greenery can go a long way in a small entry area. "Whether it's fresh cut stems of eucalyptus from my neighborhood grocer or a big leafy houseplant, I always like to include greenery in my entryway," Ory says. "Establishing aesthetics upon entry gives guests an understanding of your voice, your style and how they might feel throughout the rest of your home."

All of the small things that get dropped in an entryway can quickly pile up, which is why Lisac recommends always having a sleek catchall tray handy in your entry area. "This little leather catchall tray is perfect for any entry to hold mail, keys or sunglasses," she explains. "It would work well in any style of home and it will patina with age."

If you're working with a small entry area, interior designer Dominique Fluker of DBF Interiors recommends mounting a decorative mirror to the wall to bounce light around and create the illusion of a larger space. "Along with bringing depth and warmth to a small entryway, a mirror allows for last-minute outfit checks before you walk out the door," she explains.