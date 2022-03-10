The 10 Best Amazon Ottomans to Elevate Your Space

Between adding extra storage to creating a stunning focal point in any room, there are an endless number of reasons why adding an ottoman to your home is the way to go. Whether you need to hide away extra blankets or pillows in your bedroom or want a multifunctional, work-from-home-friendly design in your living room, we rounded up our favorites to help you narrow down your search. Check out the best ottomans on Amazon below.

Best Leather Ottoman

Leave it to the Amazon brand Rivet to give you a stylish ottoman. With a leather cushion and tapered solid wooden legs, it has all the elements of a classic midcentury modern-style ottoman.

Best Velvet Ottoman

Add a touch of glam to your space with this velvet storage ottoman. It has pleated upholstery with gold metal legs and can also be used as a vanity stool.

Best Knit Ottoman

A lightweight, compact, and comfortable ottoman pouf, it's ideal for kids or anyone who loves lounging.

Best Ottoman With Trays

With wood legs and a solid frame, this design from Simplihome gives off a midcentury modern look. The two cushions also flip over to reveal serving trays with handles.

Best Foldable Ottoman

Get the best of both worlds with this folding storage ottoman cube. It has a plush top and can be used as a small footstool and can easily be folded away when not in use.

Best Storage Ottoman

The Christopher Knight Home Juliana is a button-tufted fabric storage ottoman bench made to fulfill your storage needs, all while being a classic piece of home decor. You can stash away board games, seasonal throw pillows, and so much more in the spacious ottoman instead of adding clutter to your side tables or coffee tables.

Best Ottoman Coffee Table

This ottoman doubles as a stylish coffee table with an upholstered drum-shaped base and wood top that lifts up to offer extra storage space. Perfect for the living room, bedroom, or kids' room, it can also be used as a toy chest or footrest stool.

Best Multifunctional Ottoman

Get the most out of your ottoman with this multifunctional, faux leather design. Perfect for living rooms, one side can lift up to act as a desk or elevated coffee table and the other side has lift-top storage to hide anything from remotes to books.

Best Sleeper Ottoman

Who knew an ottoman can also double as a bed? This design can be folded out to become a lounge chair and bed — great for overnight guests.

Best Ottoman Bench

Give your entryway a refresh with this tufted, rectangular storage ottoman bench from Simplihome. In addition to having a comfortable padded seat, there's also storage space on the bottom — perfect for keeping shoes.