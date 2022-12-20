The 6 Best Storage Benches on Amazon to Maximize Your Space

Besides the basics like beds, sofas, and dining sets, storage benches might just be one of the most practical pieces of furniture to add to your home. They not only solve storage problems in a nonobvious way but are also handy as extra places to sit! And that's not to mention the fact that they can make design statements too.

Storage benches are perfect for entryways, mudrooms, living rooms, and bedrooms, or really any space in the home where you need somewhere to stash anything from spare tote bags to extra blankets. Whether you're looking for a place to sit to put on your shoes or a plush seat to add to the foot of your bed, here are the best storage benches on Amazon.

Best Overall

Perfect for any type of room, from a living room to a bedroom, this refined storage bench hits the mark in terms of both elegant design and plenty of storage space. We love that gold legs elevate the look without going too over the top.

Best Budget

If you have a more industrial style, this affordable storage bench is for you. With both a hinge-top bench for hidden storage and an open rack for shoe storage, we think this piece of furniture is best suited for an entryway or mudroom.

Best for Shoes

If you don't mind having your shoes on display, this bamboo storage bench with two open shoe racks is for you. We love that it keeps one space open for boots too. What's more, there's a side holder for umbrellas plus a hidden drawer that's a great place to put your keys.

Best With Cubbies

Not all storage benches need to have a hinged lid. This bench has open cubbies for storage, and it comes with wicker baskets to place in them. It also has a cotton upholstered cushion for added comfort while sitting atop it. Pick from one of five wood colors.

Best Velvet

Want to play with color? Opt for this velvet storage bench, which comes in rose, avocado green, and lake blue. There's also a gray colorway, which is much more neutral. But we think adding some color to a room via a storage bench is an effective design choice.

Best Leather

Forget velvet and wood — this faux leather storage ottoman provides a robust look with its deep but warm brown hue. You can also pick from other leather colors to best suit your design style. We think the bench would look great in an office or a den doubling as an ottoman or a coffee table.

Best Foldable

If you don't always need a storage bench out in your entryway or living room, consider opting for a folding one like this. Despite being foldable, the bench is surprisingly sturdy, and it comes in six neutral colors, from navy to beige. The lid of the bench is tufted for some traditional style.