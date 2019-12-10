These 25 Furniture Gifts Are Perfect for Any Home

Sure, a sun-shaped headboard would be difficult to wrap, and ​yes,​ a mirrored vanity probably will hog up all the space beneath the Christmas tree — the gift of furniture isn't necessarily the easiest to deliver, but it's always a winner to receive.

As you can imagine, the thought of gifting furniture can raise a few questions. For starters, when's a good time to do so? A piece of furniture can make a great gift for the holidays, housewarmings, baby showers, and birthdays, to name a few. But most importantly, it's ideal for people who actually want new furniture. As nice of a gesture and statement gift furniture can be, it can be a hassle to find space for big-ticket items, like sofas and bed frames, when they aren't needed.

However, not all furniture gifts have to be so large-scale. Smaller items, including ottomans and side tables, can be fun and unique gifts that don't require too much planning ahead of time. And if you're not sure what furniture to buy for the home decor lover in your life, you can't go wrong with sending an e-gift card to your loved ones' favorite furniture brands.

Whether your family member is in need of a new sectional for their living room or your favorite person in the world just moved into a new place, here are 25 furniture gift ideas they'll love.

Because who ​wouldn't​ want their own personal cocktail table? This adorable drink table has a c-shaped base that nestles right under your couch and is the perfect size for a cocktail or morning coffee without taking up too much space.

For the person who likes to get ready in style, gift them this sleek vanity. It has a jaw-dropping, looped, metal frame design that can also be used as an entryway console.

With its shiny gold frame, warm wood shelves, and leather handle, this bar cart looks luxe, but the cost is a steal. This bar cart is quite the gift for someone who loves to entertain.

Made of soft brown vegan leather and designed to have a more structured seat, PB Teen's Modern Lounger is definitely the most grown-up bean bag chair we've ever seen.

With its charcoal black finish, Anthropologie's rattan staple is more modern than boho. This chair can be used indoors in a sun-soaked living room or outdoors during the summer on a patio or porch.

An upholstered bench is a slam-dunk furniture gift because it can always be put to good use as a coffee table, extra seating, in an entryway, or at the end of the bed.

This deco-inspired decor from Urban Outfitters will make your bedroom shine instantly. It's not as pricey as a full-on bedframe, but it's still a thoughtful gift to make a bedroom stand out.

Floyd's The Sectional is a sleek modular piece of furniture that can be customized to your liking, whether you're looking for a two-seater or three-seater with a chaise. The best part about this gift is that you can add on pieces, making it perfect for growing from a tiny apartment to a spacious first home. (Check out a first-hand review of The Sectional here.)

Introduce colors in a more modern setting with this two-piece ottoman set. Made with matte velvet, this ottoman is great for kicking up your feet without sacrificing style. Bonus points for anyone with kids or pets, as the material is both durable and stain-resistant.

This accent chair from West Elm Kids is practically a nursery essential. It reclines, swivels, and glides, and has a quiet reclining mechanism that can be opened with one hand.

Ideal for college students who need extra apartment or dorm storage and anyone in need of a small space hack, this Harmati coffee table from Amazon has a lift-top design that can easily turn it into a workstation or dining surface. Plus, there's extra storage for remotes, office supplies, books, and more.

For a friend or relative who loves home decor and sustainability and has a small space, this loveseat from Sabai makes the perfect gift. The Loveseat (and the rest of Sabai's lineup) is made of eco-friendly materials, including CertiPUR-US certified high resiliency foam, an FSC-certified wood frame, and 100% recycled fiberfill pillows.

Not your average dining table, this find from Interior Define is an investment worth making. Not only does it have a sturdy construction, but it also has a gorgeous leg design that can elevate your dining room instantly.

This tall dresser from Article is an absolute dream for anyone who can't get enough of midcentury modern design. It has a stunning chevron wood grain pattern that would work well in practically any bedroom.

Bring contemporary style to kitchen islands and counters with this barstool from Lulu and Georgia. It has a sleek, curved, and upholstered seat to add a touch of style to your space.

An armoire can be a great gift for anyone who doesn't have a closet or needs more clothing storage. This pick from West Elm is also small-space friendly, along with rounded pulls that give a bit of '70s flair.

This best-selling bed frame from Pottery Barn has clean lines and a minimalist design that can blend into any bedroom. Made from solid mango wood, it offers a low profile and cozy vibes that anyone would love to receive as a gift.

Upgrade any dining room with this upholstered chair set from AllModern. They offer comfortable bucket-style seating and come in multiple colors — from honey to smoke — to complement almost any interior design style.

For your cottagecore-loving friend who loves to bring natural elements indoors, try these cedar stump side tables. They come in multiple sizes, can be grouped together to create a tiered look, and be used in living rooms, bedrooms, and anywhere else in the house, really.

Outdoor furniture can certainly be an investment, but can you really put a price on treating that special someone? This fire pit table set from Outer — which can be used for cooking or a cozy fire to relax around — would make an amazing gift for anyone who has a patio or backyard and loves to entertain outdoors. We can't imagine there would be any returns with this gift, but it comes with a 14-day free trial, just in case.

Who said nursery furniture couldn't be design-forward? This stunning crib with cane accents and gold-capped feet is surprisingly luxe for a crib.

If you know someone who just moved into a new home, what would be more thoughtful than a cozy couch to lay on? Albany Park is stocked with comfortable and affordable furniture that's totally giftable, too.

Find us something more trendy and chic than the CB2 boucle chair dupe from Castlery — we'll wait. This swivel chair is perfect for anyone who needs extra lounging space in their bedroom, nursery, or living room.

Know someone who has tons of trinkets to put on display and likes to decorate their home in museum-like fashion? This storage/media console can be used as a TV stand or statement entryway piece for anyone into the bohemian-modern look.

Made with an iron frame and metallic gold finish, this wall-mounted shelving (complete with a mirror) is just what your bathroom, bedroom, or entryway needs. Not only is it functional, but it's stylish, too.