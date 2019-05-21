13 of the Best Places to Buy Beds Online

Because we spend the most time in bed while lounging at home (apart from the couch), it's a smart idea to invest in a frame and headboard that look good, feel cohesive with the rest of your bedroom furniture, and act as a retreat from everything else. Whether you're on a budget or finally have enough savings for your "forever" bed, finding the right one can be a daunting task. Ahead, our 13 favorite online destinations for beds to help you spend less time shopping and more time snoozing.

Advertisement

​Price range:​ $114.99–$25,499.99 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ modern, glam, farmhouse, traditional, rustic, global, industrial, coastal, midcentury modern, and more

​Good to know:​ If you're not quite sure what style bed you want, and prefer scrolling through a variety of aesthetics that can fit seamlessly into your current space, you've come to the right place. From wooden platform beds to upholstered storage beds — offering storage for small city apartments — Wayfair has amazing midcentury modern, rustic, Scandinavian, and industrial options that won't hurt your wallet.

​Price range:​ $499–$1,499 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ boho, modern, and midcentury

​Good to know:​ While some of Urban Outfitters' home decor can feel cutesy and more suited for a dorm, you might be surprised to find out that the furniture department is totally adult-friendly, boasting modest boho beds — in rattan, velvet, and stained wood — that turn any space into a cozy oasis.

​Price range:​ $998–$6,200 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ vintage, boho, glam, and art deco

​Good to know:​ Urban Outfitters may be known for being effortlessly cool and hip, but Anthro is like the brand's slightly more sophisticated sister — featuring high-end pieces with a bohemian touch. Choose from modern glam beds, art deco-inspired frames, boho wood-carved headboards, and classic four-poster beds.

Advertisement

​Price range:​ $1,299–$3,998 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ global, vintage, boho, modern, midcentury, and Scandinavian

​Good to know:​ When you're ready to graduate from IKEA and have the savings to buy your "forever" bed, head to Lulu and Georgia to refresh your bedroom with more refined Scandinavian style, including modern velvet beds, woven cane frames, and neutral linen upholstered beds — you'll wonder how you ever slept on anything else.

​Price range:​ $499.99–$1,299.99 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ global, artisanal, boho, modern, rustic, and midcentury modern

​Good to know:​ World Market always has the cutest throw pillows, lamps, and rugs, so why wouldn't they make amazing beds? From metal pipe frames, midcentury wood beds, and West Elm-like upholstered beds (just at a friendlier price point), the brand channels a multitude of styles so that the beds transition effortlessly into any bedroom.

Advertisement

​Price range:​ $998–$3,298 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ modern

​Good to know:​ Moving in with your significant other and need a neutral bed that's the perfect mix of masculine and feminine? Look no further. Those with a minimal, modern aesthetic will love Apt2B for its modest platform (even low-profile styles), upholstered, and velvet beds. What's also great? Delivery is free, so you won't spend a fortune getting your new bed home.

​Price range:​ $170.98–$482 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ modern, midcentury, and rustic

​Good to know:​ When you hear Walmart, you might think of Black Friday deals, Halloween candy, and last-minute items like travel-size products, but the Supercenter is actually a gold mine for chic, affordable furniture, including beds. Shop modern metal canopies, rustic wooden frames, and midcentury modern looks that'll refresh any space at a price that won't break the bank.

​Price range:​ $1,998–$6,498 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ coastal, eclectic, modern, and California style

​Good to know:​ Combining breezy California style with great design, Serena & Lily is your destination for pieces that bring casual and coastal vibes into your home. Explore woven cane beds, minimal wood frames, and modern yet traditional spins on beds and headboards (think: updated 17th-century bobbin beds) that will give your bedroom the update it needs.

Advertisement

​Price range:​ $1,480–$3,280 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ modern, glam, global, eclectic, and vintage

​Good to know:​ It might be a splurge, but ABC Carpet & Home is worth the investment. With a variety of stunning styles, the brand's beds act as an elegant centerpiece to any room and are also built to last. Pick from sophisticated velvet frames, upholstered storage beds, and chic platform styles — you really can't go wrong.

​Price range:​ $1,199- $2,399 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ modern and contemporary

​Good to know:​ Designed and handcrafted in Minneapolis, Blu Dot is not a retailer with an endless amount of styles and inventory. Instead, the designers take time to perfect what they have and only create a new style if their audience demands it. You'll find an array of simple yet sturdy platform, storage, and upholstered beds in soft and soothing hues.

​Price range:​ $600-$13,450 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ modern, glam, coastal, contemporary, and vintage

​Good to know:​ One Kings Lane is a retailer that carries a ton of designer, vintage, and exclusive brands — from Ralph Lauren to Juliska — plus an option to customize your own pieces. This is a great place to score a canopy bed, patterned upholstered headboard, or unique metallic bed frame for a reasonable price (or go all out for a $20,000 one).

Advertisement

​Price range:​ $799-$1,779

​Style offerings:​ modern, eclectic, and contemporary

​Good to know:​ If pattern is your middle name, look no further. The Inside's concept is simple: Clean, classic styles that are fully customizable in color and print. Simply select your bed shape and size — there are only nine styles to choose from — and then pick from over 100 different fabrics to upholster it. You can go bold with yellow zebras, cherry blossoms, and banana palm, or keep it simple with a neutral stripe or subdued ikat — either way, it's totally up to you.

​Price Range:​ $152.99–$2,350.99 for a queen

​Style offerings:​ traditional, modern, bohemian, midcentury modern, glam, urban living, industrial, coastal, rustic, and farmhouse

​Good to know:​ Not only is Target your one-stop shop for beauty products, cute clothing, home decor, and even groceries, but the retailer also has a diverse mix of furniture, including affordable beds. From chic midcentury modern upholstered beds to boho wooden bed frames to glam velvet beds to industrial metal looks, there's something for everyone.