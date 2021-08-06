The 8 Best Storage Beds Under $300

Finding affordable bed frames with storage can be tough, but it's definitely not impossible. Typically, these space-saving pieces of furniture can set you back more than your average bed frame. However, we searched the internet for budget-friendly bed frames with drawers that will help you make the most of your bedroom storage. Whether you're working with little-to-no closet space or simply need an extra set of drawers, check out eight storage beds you can score for under $300, below.

Advertisement

Go for a rustic and industrial look with this platform bed frame from Amazon. It has four extra-large drawers with high-quality casters so you can open each one with ease.

The DHP storage bed is upholstered with faux leather and has two roll-out drawers on each side. According to reviews, the bed is super sturdy and easy to assemble, too.

Perfect for a modern bedroom, this sleek bed from Wayfair has one large, discreet drawer, so you can store anything from extra bedding to clothes.

This four-drawer storage bed is as stylish as it is functional with button-tufted and square-stitched accents and upholstered linen drawers.

Advertisement

The Andover Mills storage bed is another sleek, stylish, and affordable storage bed. With two spacious drawers equipped with smooth, ball bearing, and full extension slides, you can easily access your belongings without cluttering your space.

Six under bed drawers for under $300? Talk about a steal. This bed frame from Amazon is ideal for anyone who needs the max amount of storage.

This stylish daybed is not only great for lounging, but it also has two large drawers for extra storage.

The Baysitone Platform Bed Frame has a simple design with two drawers on one side. This bed frame is ideal for anyone who has to line their bed against the wall or wants to use the other side of the under bed storage for large items like suitcases.