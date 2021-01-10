The 10 Best Bed Frames Under $200

Visit Page Image Credit: Amazon From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

We love the idea of having a calm yet stylish space to relax in — and your bed serves as the perfect centerpiece to bring your vision to life. While there's no denying that a great bed can set you back a couple of bucks, you can actually find a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on quality (or style). From modern platform beds to classic designs, here are 10 beautiful and affordable options worthy of consideration for your bedroom.

Featuring a metal construction that flaunts geometric shapes on the headboard and footboard, this design is minimalistic, timeless, and ultra-versatile. Plus, this offering provides maximum support with slats, which cancels the need for a box spring. You really can't go wrong.

Don't let the futuristic wave-like design fool you; this bed offers major support. Not to mention, it's the perfect way to add a unique and eye-catching touch to your space. This number is made of the highest quality of leather, which is insane considering the price point. It comes complete with wooden support slats that will keep your mattress sturdy and is also offered in gray cotton and black faux leather.

This traditional meets midcentury bed boasts a fabric headboard with beautifully designed button-tufting and detail stitching that offers a vintage feel. It also has cushioned padding that provides extra support and a luxe aesthetic. It's a true customer favorite, with nearly 12,000 reviews and 4.6/5 stars.

For that contemporary meets retro feel, look no further than this velvet upholstered bed frame. Made with a plush fabric covering and a padded headboard, this design adds an elegant ambiance to your bedroom. Plus, its durable steel frame, quality wooden slats, and strong support legs create a bed that will last for years to come.

If you thought that a whimsical-looking bed will empty your bank account, think again. This canopy design features durable construction that allows you to pair it with flow drapery that can keep you cool during the summer and warm in the winter.

Glam lovers, we've found the best bed to suit your taste. This stark white faux leather look has a nailhead trim and cushioned wingback headboard. The traditional diamond tufting is the cherry on top.

Nothing adds classic simplicity to your bedroom like a white bed. This contemporary-inspired design has faux leather construction that brings a clean and sleek aesthetic to life. It also matches a plethora of decor and color schemes, which helps you customize your space.

This budget-friendly bed frame is constructed of rich faux leather that will either add a modern touch to a traditional space or complete your contemporary design. The same silhouette is offered in stone-colored faux leather and soft gray upholstery with nailhead trim.

A pop of color with an upholstered padded headboard can easily add personality to your bedroom decor. This bed is cushioned with a soft sponge and features a navy blue shade that gives your space a modern-meets-comfortable feel. It's also equipped with anti-slip plastic foot pads that protect your floors from scratching. Plus, it's available in dark gray if you prefer a muted shade.

Let's face it — you really can't go wrong with a wooden bed. This rustic beauty is crafted of steel and pine wood for a clean and classic look. It undoubtedly feels more expensive than it is, and would fit wonderfully with decor ranging from Scandinavian to modern to traditional.