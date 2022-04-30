You Need to See These 10 Canopy Beds

For many of us, canopy beds might feel old school. But, we've been seeing them pop up in fresh ways throughout bedroom decor. Maybe it's the resurgence of maximalism, or just the increased need to create an extra cozy vibe where we slumber, but trust us, these romantic and regal beds can work in just about any space.

Whether over-the-top glam or low-key minimalist, here are 10 canopy beds you need to see.

1. As mentioned, the wave of maximalism has swelled when it comes to decor in the last couple of years. This charming upholstered canopy bed in a room designed by Nicola Harding shows how mixing and matching prints and textures can prove to be both charming and playful, as well as quite sophisticated.

2. Can a canopy bed be both serene and sexy? We say yes, especially upon spotting this off white beauty in a room designed by Rose Uniacke. This is the perfect example of how a canopy can look extra in a more minimalist setting. While there may not be room for nightstands, this still works because of the uber-chic, cozy, cosmoliving sleep setting.

3. The first rule for the modern canopy bed is to read the room where it's being placed. Don't over do it. This timeless California interior design by Amy Meier keeps things easy but adds unexpected twists like a striped ceiling, butter yellow window frame, and dusty rose curtains for the canopy. You'll feel like a queen in this queen-size bed for sure.

4. Canopy beds can add extra drama to a guest room when you feel like doing things differently. Take this traditional design on these twin beds by Stephanie Sabbe. The trick she pulls off magically here is making something old school feel all new again. We love the pattern on the upholstered headboards.

5. Amber Interiors gets five stars for showing how staying neutral has never looked so good. This bedroom featuring a modern canopy bed made of solid wood and a-line beamed ceilings feels like the perfect retreat from a chaotic day where everything is in perfect harmony. And ... exhale.

6. If a canopy bed is what you want, but your decor is all about taking it easy, then take a cue from this look by Emma Milne Interiors. Just drape and secure the softest piece of sheer white fabric you can find ever so slightly above your headboard and transform a simple space into something really special.

7. What kid wouldn't want a magical wood canopy bed like this one by Studio Giancarlo Valle? It's the centerpiece of the room. Choose a twin size trundle bed for future sleepovers or a bed frame with built-in drawers for extra storage space. We're also quite certain this spot will be extra popular for play dates.

8. This romantic room by Chris Barrett is beckoning us for a long nap or a soothing Sunday sleep in. While the canopy bed frame says vintage, the wood beams and soft color scheme is saying boho chic. To which we say, when can we pay a visit?

9. This modern farmhouse bedroom suite by Emily Henderson is checking off all the boxes for us, notably that spectacular black metal canopy bed. A reminder of how bringing black into a white space like this feels fresh, and a far cry from those heavy canopies from days of old. The mix of patterns and textures for the bedroom furniture feels so welcoming.

10. Who wouldn't want to curl up under this majestic four-poster canopy bed in a sumptuous hotel in Italy? The Reschio design team created a linen canopy by hand that engulfs an entire ceiling in this spectacular room, where we are certain anyone would get an excellent night's sleep.