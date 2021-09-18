How to Nail Black-and-White Minimalism in Your Bedroom

Style: Boho minimalism
Where: Los Angeles, California
How to get the 'gram: Do you love minimal, black-and-white aesthetics but also want your bedroom to feel warm and cozy? Then let this look be your guide. Nearly every piece in this room serves a functional purpose, contributing to the minimalist look, but most of the pieces also feature cozy textures or patterns, which add just the right amount of welcoming warmth to this pared-back design.
Kelly is a full-time freelance writer, aspiring aerialist, and passionate interior design enthusiast. She's a regular contributor to design-centric publications like Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and TexasLiving Magazine.