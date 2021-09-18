How to Nail Black-and-White Minimalism in Your Bedroom

September 18, 2021
Minimal boho bedroom with black and white color palette and lots of texture, including sunburst rattan wall hanging over bed
In Shop the Room, we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

Style:​ Boho minimalism

Where:​ Los Angeles, California

How to get the 'gram:​ Do you love minimal, black-and-white aesthetics but also want your bedroom to feel warm and cozy? Then let this look be your guide. Nearly every piece in this room serves a functional purpose, contributing to the minimalist look, but most of the pieces also feature cozy textures or patterns, which add just the right amount of welcoming warmth to this pared-back design.

Shop the Room

International Caravan Larry End Table
WALMART

International Caravan Larry End Table

$144.32

Wenas Home Decor Gobi Lumbar Pillow
ETSY

Wenas Home Decor Gobi Lumbar Pillow

$15.00+

Cozy Weave Pillow Cover, Set of 2
WEST ELM

Cozy Weave Pillow Cover, Set of 2

$104.00

Organic Washed Cotton Duvet
WEST ELM

Organic Washed Cotton Duvet

$80.00+

Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug
OVERSTOCK

Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug

$25.92+

Iringa Plant Basket
REJUVENATION

Iringa Plant Basket

$99.00+

Garrick Wood Finish Table Lamp
OVERSTOCK

Garrick Wood Finish Table Lamp

$52.99

Faux Leather Woven Pouf
POTTERY BARN

Faux Leather Woven Pouf

$299.00

Taylor Turkish Throw Blanket
CARVER JUNK CO.

Taylor Turkish Throw Blanket

$59.00

Koi Wall Hanging
ANTHROPOLOGIE

Koi Wall Hanging

$228.00

