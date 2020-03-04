The Stunning Bedroom Inspiring Us to Try a Minimal Boho Look

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated March 3, 2022
Minimal boho bedroom with black bed frame and organic color palette
credit: Stephen Paul

Who:Chelsea Matthews, founder and CEO of creative studio Another

Where:​ Los Angeles, California

How to get the look:​ If you love the look of a boho space but don't want to sacrifice a minimal aesthetic to achieve it, then take some notes on this lovely look. The space's clean, black lines instantly give it a structural, expansive feel, while the textures and patterns are mostly reserved for functional pieces to ensure they don't overwhelm the look. Meanwhile, the cohesive color palette comprised of black, white, and organic hues, provides the perfect foundation of cool edge and welcoming warmth.

Shop the Room

Souk Wool Rug
WEST ELM

Souk Wool Rug

$160.00+

Linen Duvet Cover
PARACHUTE

Linen Duvet Cover

$290.00

KD Home Eye Candy Extra Long Lumbar Pillow
ETSY

KD Home Eye Candy Extra Long Lumbar Pillow

$44.00+

Architecture Bed
ROOM AND BOARD

Architecture Bed

$1,699.00+

Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging
AMAZON

Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging

$33.99

Folsom Wood End Table
POTTERY BARN

Folsom Wood End Table

$399.00

