The Stunning Bedroom Inspiring Us to Try a Minimal Boho Look

​How to get the look:​ If you love the look of a boho space but don't want to sacrifice a minimal aesthetic to achieve it, then take some notes on this lovely look. The space's clean, black lines instantly give it a structural, expansive feel, while the textures and patterns are mostly reserved for functional pieces to ensure they don't overwhelm the look. Meanwhile, the cohesive color palette comprised of black, white, and organic hues, provides the perfect foundation of cool edge and welcoming warmth.