This Is How to Nail a Gender-Neutral Nursery

By Kelly Weimert March 31, 2022
Gender-neutral nursery featuring wood dresser, crib, and paneling, a stool, and a woven hamper
credit: Stephen Paul

Who:Paul Anderson

Where:​ Los Angeles, California

How to get the look:​ This gorgeous space is a lesson on how to create a chic and playful gender-neutral nursery. Organic elements, like the wood paneling and furniture, infuse the sweet space with welcoming warmth while adding compelling texture to the look. Meanwhile, cheerful accents rocking gender-neutral hues — like yellow, pale peach, and orange — punctuate the design with a bright and playful touch.

Shop the Room

Gelato 4-in-1 Convertible Crib
ALLMODERN

Gelato 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

$299.00

Abstract Moon Phase Print
PRINTLGSTUDIO

Abstract Moon Phase Print

$5.04

Mid-Century Stool
WEST ELM

Mid-Century Stool

$329.00+

Hargrove Dresser
WEST ELM

Hargrove Dresser

$1,799.00

Simple Shapes Geometric Mobile
CRATE & BARREL

Simple Shapes Geometric Mobile

$59.00

Woven Seagrass Hamper
WEST ELM

Woven Seagrass Hamper

$105.00

Need help finding a product? Email us at shoptheroom@hunker.com and we'll get back to you ASAP.

