This Living Room Combines Modern Minimalism With Colorful Textiles to Create a Desert Oasis

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated April 17, 2022
Minimal desert-inspired living room with light gray couch and neon geometric throw pillows
credit: Brandon Stanley

Who:Kelly Van Patter, production and interior designer

Where:​ Landers, California

How to get the look:​ This pared-back, desert-chic space is a stunning example of how to infuse plenty of personality into a minimal design. The cool gray foundation instantly makes the room feel expansive and relaxing while creating the perfect contrast for the vibrant pillows and wall art to really pop. Completing the look are a handful of functional, organic pieces that add warmth and structure in equal measure.

Shop the Room

Artisan Living Pacific Basket Chair
AMAZON

Artisan Living Pacific Basket Chair

$613.00

Kavka Designs Modern Accent Pillow by Becky Bailey
WALMART

Kavka Designs Modern Accent Pillow by Becky Bailey

$35.98

LeisureMod Modern Inwood Platform Slat Bench
OVERSTOCK

LeisureMod Modern Inwood Platform Slat Bench

$412.49

Todd Side Chaise Sofa
CASTLERY

Todd Side Chaise Sofa

$1,849.00

Artistic Weavers Throw Pillow
THE HOME DEPOT

Artistic Weavers Throw Pillow

$25.00

De Leon Turquoise Bull Skull
AMAZON

De Leon Turquoise Bull Skull

$33.99

Pink Pom-Pom Garland
ETSY

Pink Pom-Pom Garland

$8.00

