The Perfect Way to Accessorize a Midcentury Modern Sideboard

By Kelly Weimert September 30, 2021
Corner of boho living room featuring very tall fiddle leaf fig, mid-century sideboard, and matching tall green table lamps
credit: Carrie Waller for Hunker

Who:Carrie Waller, stylist, photographer, and blogger

Where:​ Waynesboro, Virginia

How to get the 'gram:​ This stunning corner is a perfect lesson on how to style a midcentury sideboard. Pairing the sleek, pared-back silhouettes of midcentury furniture with soft, fluid shapes, like this abstract art print and soaring fiddle leaf fig, is a great way to add compelling contrasts to your look. And it certainly doesn't hurt to incorporate a vinyl record player, which will never fail to elevate a room with cool, retro vibes.

Kelly Weimert

Kelly Weimert

Kelly is a full-time freelance writer, aspiring aerialist, and passionate interior design enthusiast. She's a regular contributor to design-centric publications like Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and TexasLiving Magazine.

