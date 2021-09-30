The Perfect Way to Accessorize a Midcentury Modern Sideboard

Who: Carrie Waller, stylist, photographer, and blogger
Where: Waynesboro, Virginia
How to get the 'gram: This stunning corner is a perfect lesson on how to style a midcentury sideboard. Pairing the sleek, pared-back silhouettes of midcentury furniture with soft, fluid shapes, like this abstract art print and soaring fiddle leaf fig, is a great way to add compelling contrasts to your look. And it certainly doesn't hurt to incorporate a vinyl record player, which will never fail to elevate a room with cool, retro vibes.
