12 Classic Midcentury Modern Finds You Can Score on Amazon

If you've been itching to switch up your home with a timeless look, midcentury modern furniture on Amazon is the way to go. With clean lines and a mix of natural and manmade materials, you'll be scrolling for days to find the perfect pieces. To make your search easier, we rounded up the best midcentury modern furniture finds on Amazon below.

Best Midcentury Modern Sofa

Made from top grain leather, this cognac sofa couch from Rivet with tufted seats, tapered legs, and matching bolster pillows screams midcentury modern.

Best Midcentury Modern Loveseat

This curved loveseat is a major statement piece that will turn heads in your living room. It also comes with throw pillows to add playful patterns to the mix.

Best Midcentury Modern Accent Chair

Here's an accent chair that was undeniably inspired by midcentury modern style. This low-profile accent chair has a wingback design and faux leather cushions for a sleek and timeless piece to add to your living room, bedroom, or home office.

Best Midcentury Modern Club Chair

Get real cozy in this fabric club chair with a rubberwood frame, chic gold accents, and classic button-tufted cushions.

Best Midcentury Modern Nightstand

Stash your nightstand essentials in this wooden, one-drawer design that looks high-quality but is totally budget-friendly.

Best Midcentury Modern End Table

These nesting end tables (which come in a set of two) add a pop of color and style to your home, especially if paired with a classic midcentury modern sofa.

Best Midcentury Modern TV Stand

Swap out your media console or TV stand with this low-profile option from Amazon, complete with tapered legs, slatted wood, and open shelving for all your entertainment essentials.

Best Midcentury Modern Kitchen Buffet

Made for your dining room, this kitchen buffet can store up to 10 bottles and has built-in racks for your glassware.

Best Midcentury Modern Dining Table

The tulip table is a staple in midcentury modern dining rooms. This find from Amazon also has a few base color options, including black, rose gold, white, and gold.

Best Midcentury Modern Dining Chair

Get not one, but four dining chairs designed with splayed legs, a wood frame, and comfortable upholstered seating.

Best Midcentury Modern Coffee Table

Upgrade your coffee table with this beautiful solid wood option with rattan accents. The contrasting materials make it an extra special find, especially at a price point of under $200.

Best Midcentury Modern Bookcase

Put your books and smaller pieces of decor on display with this cube bookcase. With seven shelf spaces, you can up your storage and style game in your living room, bedroom, entryway, or home office.