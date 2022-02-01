12 Classic Midcentury Modern Finds You Can Score on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana February 1, 2022
If you've been itching to switch up your home with a timeless look, midcentury modern furniture on Amazon is the way to go. With clean lines and a mix of natural and manmade materials, you'll be scrolling for days to find the perfect pieces. To make your search easier, we rounded up the best midcentury modern furniture finds on Amazon below.

Best Midcentury Modern Sofa

Crafted with top grain leather upholstery, this sofa has all the elements of midcentury modern style, including tapered legs and tufted seats.

AMAZON

Rivet Aiden 86.6-Inch Midcentury Modern Sofa Couch

$1,546.69

Made from top grain leather, this cognac sofa couch from Rivet with tufted seats, tapered legs, and matching bolster pillows screams midcentury modern.

Best Midcentury Modern Loveseat

This loveseat has a playful design with patterned pillows to match. With a soft fabric upholstery and black tapered legs, it’d be a stunning addition to any space.

AMAZON

Signature Design by Ashley Hollyann Midcentury Modern Sofa With Pillows

$334.99

This curved loveseat is a major statement piece that will turn heads in your living room. It also comes with throw pillows to add playful patterns to the mix.

Best Midcentury Modern Accent Chair

Could you get any more midcentury modern than this accent chair? With a windback design, low-profile, and faux leather accents, it’s just what your home needs.

AMAZON

Belleze Midcentury Modern Accent Chair

$279.99

Here's an accent chair that was undeniably inspired by midcentury modern style. This low-profile accent chair has a wingback design and faux leather cushions for a sleek and timeless piece to add to your living room, bedroom, or home office.

Best Midcentury Modern Club Chair

Join the midcentury modern club with this cozy chair. Made with a rubberwood frame and a touch of gold accents, it’s the perfect spot to read a book and relax.

AMAZON

Christopher Knight Home Greta Midcentury Modern Fabric Club Chair

$311.40

Get real cozy in this fabric club chair with a rubberwood frame, chic gold accents, and classic button-tufted cushions.

Best Midcentury Modern Nightstand

This one-drawer nightstand is not only affordable, but a simple way to introduce midcentury modern design to your space.

AMAZON

Decor Therapy Midcentury Modern One-Drawer Side Table

$72.99

Stash your nightstand essentials in this wooden, one-drawer design that looks high-quality but is totally budget-friendly.

Best Midcentury Modern End Table

Available in a set of two, these nesting end tables are midcentury modern staples with their design and colors.

AMAZON

Convenience Concepts Oslo Nesting End Tables (set of 2)

$88.70

These nesting end tables (which come in a set of two) add a pop of color and style to your home, especially if paired with a classic midcentury modern sofa.

Best Midcentury Modern TV Stand

You won’t compromise storage for style with this TV stand. This low-profile design gives off a major vintage vibe with a sliding slatted door, open shelving, and a walnut grain finish.

AMAZON

Modway Render 48-Inch Midcentury Modern Low-Profile TV Stand

$169.19

Swap out your media console or TV stand with this low-profile option from Amazon, complete with tapered legs, slatted wood, and open shelving for all your entertainment essentials.

Best Midcentury Modern Kitchen Buffet

Store your wine, tableware, and glassware the midcentury modern way with this adorable kitchen buffet. On one side it has open shelving, and on the other behind a panelled door, is a built-in rack a storage compartment.

AMAZON

Walker Edison Midcentury Modern Wood Kitchen Buffet Sideboard

$389.99

Made for your dining room, this kitchen buffet can store up to 10 bottles and has built-in racks for your glassware.

Best Midcentury Modern Dining Table

You can’t go wrong with this tulip table — a major nod to the midcentury modern era. With a sturdy, powder-coated aluminum metal base, you can choose from several different colors, including black, white, gold, and rose gold.

AMAZON

Modway Lippa 47-Inch Midcentury Modern Dining Table

$761.15

The tulip table is a staple in midcentury modern dining rooms. This find from Amazon also has a few base color options, including black, rose gold, white, and gold.

Best Midcentury Modern Dining Chair

Complete your dining room with these stunning dining chairs, crafted with curved backs, upholstered seating, and solid wood frames.

AMAZON

Christopher Knight Home Heather Midcentury Modern Dining Chairs (set of 4)

$405.96

Get not one, but four dining chairs designed with splayed legs, a wood frame, and comfortable upholstered seating.

Best Midcentury Modern Coffee Table

Made with solid wood and rattan accents, this coffee table is the affordable midcentury modern find we’ve all been waiting for.

AMAZON

Harmati Coffee Table

$159.99

Upgrade your coffee table with this beautiful solid wood option with rattan accents. The contrasting materials make it an extra special find, especially at a price point of under $200.

Best Midcentury Modern Bookcase

Organizing your books and putting your favorite accent pieces on display has never been easier than with this spacious bookshelf. It has seven large shelves and a walnut wood grain finish for that functional midcentury modern style we know and love.

AMAZON

Modway Transmit Midcentury Offset Cube Wood Bookcase

$197.40

Put your books and smaller pieces of decor on display with this cube bookcase. With seven shelf spaces, you can up your storage and style game in your living room, bedroom, entryway, or home office.

