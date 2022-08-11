The Best HomeGoods Dorm Finds Under $25

Looking for a little college apartment or dorm room upgrade? Well, it's no surprise HomeGoods is filled with affordable, on-trend essentials. The "Back to Campus" section has endless bedding, storage, towels, and decor at unbeatable prices. Whether you're in need of a full dorm room setup or just a few extra pieces here and there, keep scrolling for our top picks under $25.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

You won't find two high-quality down pillows for this price anywhere else.

Advertisement

This neutral boho throw will be with you for years to come.

Advertisement

Let's be honest: There's nothing better than working from bed.

Advertisement

Add some comfort to the notoriously uncomfortable dorm room mattress.

Advertisement

This stacked organizer is a smart use of vertical space.

Advertisement

You seriously can never have enough storage bins.

Advertisement

This plush cotton set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

Advertisement

Add some whimsy to your space with this neon mushroom lamp.

This throw blanket is just as cozy at it is stylish.

We love the subtle pattern on this ultra-affordable sheet set.