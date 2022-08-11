The Best HomeGoods Dorm Finds Under $25

By Erin Lassner August 11, 2022
Looking for a little college apartment or dorm room upgrade? Well, it's no surprise HomeGoods is filled with affordable, on-trend essentials. The "Back to Campus" section has endless bedding, storage, towels, and decor at unbeatable prices. Whether you're in need of a full dorm room setup or just a few extra pieces here and there, keep scrolling for our top picks under $25.

1. Beautyrest Black 400 Thread Count Down Bed Pillows (set of 2), $24.99

You won't find two high-quality down pillows for this price anywhere else.

2. Rachel Zoe Handwoven Zig Zag Pattern Throw, $24.99

This neutral boho throw will be with you for years to come.

3. Designstyles Adjustable Lap Desk, $16.99

Let's be honest: There's nothing better than working from bed.

4. Serta Ultimate Protection Mattress Pad (Twin XL), $19.99

Add some comfort to the notoriously uncomfortable dorm room mattress.

5. Made in Poland 3-Drawer Storage Organizer, $19.99

This stacked organizer is a smart use of vertical space.

6. Bino 3-Piece Vertical Weave Storage Bin Set, $12.99

You seriously can never have enough storage bins.

7. Atelier 6-Piece Flat Band Bath Towel Set, $19.99

This plush cotton set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

8. Novogratz Neon Mushroom Uplight Lamp, $24.99

Add some whimsy to your space with this neon mushroom lamp.

9. Rachel Rachel Roy Multicolor Throw, $24.99

This throw blanket is just as cozy at it is stylish.

10. Cynthia Rowley 3-Piece Leopard Print Sheet Set (Twin XL), $14.99

We love the subtle pattern on this ultra-affordable sheet set.

