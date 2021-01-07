The Best Pieces From Martha Stewart's Kids' Collection

Martha Stewart is a household name that has collections for every room in your home, from pastries and baked goods to closet organization. But there's one line that both kids and adults will love, and it's the Martha Stewart Living and Learning Kids' Collection with Guidecraft.

Created with homeschool spaces and children's bedrooms in mind, the collaboration features storage solutions, ergonomic wooden designs that can be mixed and matched, and simple light gray and white shades. It's designed specifically for ages 5 to 15 to encourage kids to get inspired, create, study, and organize — almost like a child's home office.

In addition to being sold on the Guidecraft website, the Living and Learning Kids' Collection is also available at participating retailers, like Amazon and Wayfair.

Check out our favorite pieces from the Martha Stewart x Guidecraft line below.

We love how this piece has options for both displaying items and storing them away.

The corkboard in this design is a nice touch, making the desk a more personal space.

This piece is perfect for a room that needs both extra seating and storage.

This piece is a triple-threat, featuring seating, storage, and display shelves.

Great for TVs and gaming systems, this media console also has extra shelving for decor and hidden storage.

Ideal for both playtime and schoolwork, this set has extra shelving for books or art supplies on one end and an area to add a craft paper roll on the other.

This organizer has a mix of open shelving and a concealed compartment for everything from toys to school supplies.

This piece would work well at the foot of the bed in a kids' bedroom or even in an entryway.

Make corners the coziest they've ever been with this corner reading nook with storage.