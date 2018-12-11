7 Stylish Kids' Room Storage Ideas That Will Make Tidying Up a Breeze

Kids' room storage must walk a fine line. It should be functional (of course), a wee bit playful, and oh-so-very stylish. After all, just because something is for children doesn't mean beautiful design should just fly out the window. There are lots of adorable and creative storage solutions to choose from — that don't come in the form of plastic storage bins — you just have to know where to search. But let's be honest, what busy parent has time to look for closet organization 101?

Luckily, we do! Scroll on for 13 stylish (and kid-approved) storage ideas that will keep your little one's bedroom in picture-perfect shape. (OK, OK ... picture-perfect might be a stretch, but there are some pretty great ideas for toy organization ahead).

Decorating a kid's room doesn't require sacrificing your sense of style. Fill this walnut and white midcentury bookcase with your tyke's favorite reads, and you'll be posting pint-size shelfies on Insta in no time.

No one says kids' room storage has to look like kids' room storage, right? This stunning bookcase gives us all feels; it's high style and high capacity (for all those sweet little toys), but our favorite part is the chic gold accents on the legs.

Looking for a stunning piece that you can use to quickly and easily stash your kids' toys? This minimalist white console is sleek enough to keep your home looking high-end — but can be dressed up or down as their bedroom evolves.

Terrazzo is one trend that we just can't get enough of, so needless to say, we absolutely adore these speckled storage boxes. And they're the perfect size for your tot's extensive collection of Legos.

Everyone needs a place to call their own — even kids — and this cozy nook provides just that ​plus​ lots o' storage. Perfect for curling up to read a book or listen to music, it includes a fabric canopy, four shelves, two fabric bins, and a comfy bench. Do they make this in an adult size?

Make every day feel like a magical adventure with this cleverly painted hyacinth storage bin. Also available as an acorn and a hedgehog, so you can mix and match to create an enchanting woodland scene.

Shelves and bins seem to get all the love when it comes to kids' room storage, but we think this hanging basket organizer is pretty fab. They are detachable, so you can hang them vertically as a set of three, or place them strategically around the room. Perfect in a playroom or a kids' bedroom, these baskets rank right up there on the list of clever storage hacks.

This dollhouse nightstand is almost too cute for words, but we'll try. Guaranteed to tickle your little one pink, this nightstand is the stuff that the "room of her dreams" is made of. And let's not forget, the door opens to reveal two generous shelves ... for stashing treasures, of course.

If you're tired of stepping on Legos (we are, too), finding them a home might be your best defense. And storing legos in a Lego-shaped storage bin is kind of clever, no? Make no mistake, though: Legos are tiny, but these drawers are large enough to help you declutter and perfect for storing all types of toys. And who knows, they might even be fun enough to inspire your little one to help with clean-up.

They don't stay small forever, so if you're looking for kids' room organization ideas that work now ​and​ possibly 10 years from now, this locker room-inspired storage bench will be suitable for any age.

This adorable swan lake-themed bookshelf dances its way onto our list as one of the best toy storage ideas for a kid's bedroom. The open shelving up top has plenty of room for the treasures your little one wants to display, and the bottom storage cabinet has ample space for storing secrets and hiding clutter.

Mari Kondo may be the queen of decluttering, but whoever came up with the idea of under-bed storage is an absolute genius. Crafted from solid pine, this platform bed comes with six storage drawers; use them for tucking away extra blankets and pillows, or let your kid use them for toys, clothes, and such.

This toy box may look like just a toy box, but there's one notable distinction, it's on wheels. Beyond the wheels, this storage solution is roomy enough for stuffed animals, balls, and anything you and your little one can roll around and round up.