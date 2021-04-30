6 Super Cute IKEA DIYs for Your Nursery Room

Decorating your baby-to-be's nursery? What a sweet time this is — everything is ​just so cute​. Well, get ready because things are about to get cuter — and no, we're not talking about the arrival of your baby. (But, that too, of course.) We've rounded up some adorable DIY IKEA hacks to add to your nursery room design. Anything to help you pass the time while you're waiting for the big day!

1. Turn the Gulliver crib into a little house.

Mandi with Vintage Revivals took the IKEA Gulliver crib and made a little house out of it. Or, at the very least, she made a house frame (painted navy blue) that can be placed over the crib and then easily be removed — which we think it just genius.

2. Add cane to the IKEA Flisat bookshelves.

Add a couple of cute bookshelves using the Flisat wall shelves, but make them extra lovely by adding cane. Hang them low so as your little one grows, they will be able to reach the books whenever they want. Place a big soft pillow underneath to make it cozy.

3. Transform the IKEA Tarva dresser using paint and beautiful brass hardware.

Raise your hand if you are a Sarah Sherman Samuel fan. Us, too. Her nursery-friendly IKEA Tarva dresser makeover is something to behold. How much do you love that color? It's Farrow & Ball Theresa's Green (in gloss). This piece is a perfect mix of sophistication and sweetness that will last for years.

4. Paint an animal face on a sweet yet simple IKEA Flisat stool.

It's no secret that we are completely charmed by this little seat. Using the Flisat stool and chalk paint, Hunker contributor Caroline Burke added a cute fox face. Of course, if you have a particular animal theme for your nursery, feel free to add any favorite creature. How delightful would an elephant or panda face look?

5. Personalize the IKEA Leka baby play gym.

Give your baby something to smile and laugh about with this IKEA Leka baby play gym re-design by Molly from Almost Makes Perfect. She switched out the hanging toys with a mobile of her choice, personalizing to exactly her liking.

6. Turn the IKEA Bullig box into an adorable book bin.