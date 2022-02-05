Martha Stewart's Pastries Can Now Be Delivered to Your Home

Following in the footsteps of Ina Garten, Martha Stewart has now partnered with online food delivery service Goldbelly. This will allow Stewart to have her iconic pastries shipped directly to fans' doors across the U.S.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On the new Martha Stewart section of Goldbelly, you'll find 12 options including various pastries and cookies. According to ​Food & Wine​, all the items — except for the cookies — will be shipped frozen so that you can bake them in your own home. Plus, all of these deletable treats will be wrapped in packaging featuring Stewart's signature "Martha blue" hue.

This layered pastry features butter from the French region of Brittany. Once baked, it reveals a carmelized exterior that paves the way for a tender interior.

In this assortment, you'll get four of each of the following: Martha's All-Butter Croissants, Apricot Danishes, and Kouign-Amanns.

Including all-butter, chocolate, and raisin swirl croissants, this is one item you won't want to pass up.

Advertisement

Created by Martha Stewart's daughter, Alexis, these chocolate chip cookies are for those who like their cookies thin and crispy.

Including six giant cookies that Martha calls "one a day cookies" — since they're sizable enough to eat all day — these baked goods spotlight rolled oats, coconut, dried apricots and cherries, dark chocolate, and toasted pecans.

Imagine how delicious these cream cheese, cherry, and apricot danishes will smell when baking in your oven.

Pecans and white chocolate come together to make this crisp, oversize cookie.