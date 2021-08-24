Jonathan Adler's New Bedding Is Anything But Predictable

For the first time ever, Jonathan Adler is taking his Pop Art–esque style into the realm of bedding, and you better believe the line is loud and proud.

"Other bedding? Boring. Ours combines fabulous colors, punchy patterns, and fabrics from the best mills in the world. It took years to get this collection right — and it's worth the wait, if I do say so myself," Adler said in a newsletter announcing the line.

The collection features duvets, sheets, quilts, and coverlets, each made from luxurious materials such as supima cotton and alpaca wool. (If you're not sure what type of fabric you're into, check out Jonathan Adler's handy-dandy guide, which details everything from thread count to overall feel to instructions for care.)

Of course, not ​everything​ is super in-your-face bold. Jonathan Adler has also incorporated some quieter hues, particularly when it comes to sheets, for the perfect mix-and-match scenario. They're also ideal for pairing up with the brand's graphic throw pillows and blankets, which feature signature Adler motifs like lips and pills.

Discover some of our favorite pieces from the new Jonathan Adler bedding line below and shop the full collection here.

