Checkered Print Is Taking Over as the "It" Trend of the Summer

From high fashion to home goods, checkerboard print is having a moment. The graphic pattern, which features just two colors in an alternating grid of squares, is at once nostalgic (think: tile flooring in retro diners and iconic Van's slip-ons) and refreshing (after years of soothing neutrals). It's whimsical, geometric, and altogether aesthetically pleasing, which is why we, along with the rest of the internet, simply cannot get enough. We are fully leaning into the checkered trend and encourage you to indulge yourself in the frenzy as well.

Of course, black and white checks are classic. Architect and textile designer Alexander Girard created this double-weave fabric in the mid-20th century and its allure has clearly endured.

Crafted in Portugal from organic cotton, this super-soft hand towel is the playful bathroom companion you deserve.

Hues of coffee and cream mingle on this cozy jacquard throw from a Montreal-based brand that was launched during the pandemic to reflect our changing world.

Lounge in style with this festive pajama short set that's made with breezy linen and then screen printed by hand for an artisan look.

If your apartment is overwhelmed by terracotta pots, we feel you and we've found the solution. This hand-painted canvas planter cover will spruce up any flora you've got.

Burn your incense sticks into this gorgeous porcelain bowl, which is conveniently dishwasher safe. You'll never want to light up without it.

This sculptural pipe doubles as decor, so you can display it proudly between uses. It's slipcast with a tinted white stoneware and then hand-painted.

Hand-tufted with a pure wool pile, this watermelon-colored rug is everything we want beneath our feet.

British artist Katherine Jean Plumb is responsible for Instagram's favorite prints, many of which are imaginative riffs on the checkerboard. This wavy version tugs at our heartstrings.

Nero marquina and Carrera marbles come together in this stunning ashtray that features a subtle dip in the middle and a satin-polished finish. Non-smokers might appreciate it as a ring dish.