The Best Sheets to Buy Right Now

By Erin Lassner Updated January 7, 2022
From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

I think we can all agree that there's nothing better than getting into a freshly made bed with clean sheets after a long day. Where we may differ in opinion is the type of material and what style works best for us and our homes. Whatever your preference, here are 11 tried and true sheet sets that will fit with your own personal taste and comfort for the best night's sleep ever.

1. Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set, starting at $168

Made with 100% organic bamboo, these sheets are soft like silk, yet breathable like cotton. Plus, the brand's CleanBamboo fiber uses 500 times less water and produces 52% less CO2 than cotton. Now that's something we can all get behind. Read the full review of a Hunker favorite here.

2. Parachute Linen Sheet Set, starting at $149

The debate for a top sheet vs. no top sheet is put to rest with this 100% flax luxurious linen sheet set. You can just use your duvet cover, or add the top sheet option — a win-win!

3. Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets, starting at $38

For a colorful and relaxed feel, these extremely soft, fair-trade, 100% cotton sheets are spot on. Mix and match the different color options to create a layered boho vibe.

4. Crane & Canopy Embroidered Sheet Set, starting at $179

For those with a refined and sophisticated pallet, these elegant, sateen cotton sheets will have you sleeping in the lap of luxury. Add a monogram for the perfect personalized detail.

5. Plushbeds Organic Cotton Sheets, $243

Certified by GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard), these dye-free hypoallergenic sheets are great for sensitive skin without sacrificing style or comfort.

6. The Citizenry Organic Resort Cotton Bed Bundle, starting at $435

Sometimes we need more than a basic sheet set. The Turkish cotton bundles come with top and bottom sheets, extra pillowcases, and a duvet cover; a one-stop shop for all your bedding needs.

7. Saatva Organic Sateen Sheet Set, starting at $125

The silky-soft, 300-thread count sateen weave feels like a cool breeze on a hot day. Finding the cold spot will never be a problem again.

8. Pom Pom Sheets at Home, starting at $391

These sheets are the perfect combination of casual and elegant. Plus, the luxe linen fabric is the epitome of comfort and beauty.

9. Boll and Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set, starting at $188

The 100% organic spun cotton makes these gorgeous sheets incredibly soft. Not only will your bed look like a dream, but it will also feel like one, too.

10. My Sheets Rock "The Regulator," starting at $139

These sheets may be branded for men who sleep in the nude — if that's your sort of thing — but multiple female editors on our team have tried them out and have loved them just as much. They're soft to the touch without feeling like silk and temperature regulating during all seasons, which gives them an A+ in our book.

11. Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Collection, starting at $279

Did someone say cashmere? These sheets are the coziest of them all for snowy winter nights — the ultimate in softness and luxury.

