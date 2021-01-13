The 10 Best Sateen Sheets for Cool Sleeping

Getting a good night's rest requires more than the perfect mattress — you also need the right sheet set to help you sleep comfortably through the night. The good news is you can get the job done by switching to sateen sets. Not only are they ideal for sleepers that loathe over-heating, but they're also made with a soft, breathable fabric that can elevate your sleep experience. And while there are plenty of smooth and luminous sateen offerings available on the market, we're sharing our 10 favorite picks below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

There aren't enough good things to say about Ettitude's Signature Sateen Set. Made with 100% organic bamboo, these sheets are soft like silk, yet breathable like cotton, "keeping you at the optimal temperature for sleep," explains a representative from the brand. Plus, the CleanBamboo fiber "is made with zero toxic chemicals in a closed-loop production, saving 99% of the water and 38% of the CO2 that would normally be used in the production of cotton sheets." The bedding drapes so perfectly over the mattress and the assortment of colors is epic. Check out our full product review for this Hunker favorite.

Advertisement

We're completely smitten over this sateen sheet set. The true epitome of luxury, it features a 300-thread count sateen weave that gets softer over time. Not to mention, it provides the perfect balance of softeners and breathability for an ideal sleeping space.

Advertisement

Want to step into the world of luxury with your sheets? This sateen set is woven from a premium extra-long-staple cotton that boasts a 400-thread count. It has a simple and classic hem that provides a clean-cut and sleek look that will complement your bedroom decor. This set is also available in a plethora of colorways, including coral, pink, porcelain green, French blue, navy, slate blue, plum purple, and more.

Advertisement

This sateen sheet set is the definition of smooth, buttery softness. It features a 100% organic cotton design and is naturally wrinkle resistant. Plus, it has a subtle luster on one side and a slightly matte finish on the other, which gives your space a stylish feel.

Advertisement

It's no surprise that this sateen sheet set is a cult-favorite for bedding lovers. Not only is this option super-soft, it has a 480-thread count and is OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety. And you can choose from various solid colorways and striped patterns that will add a charming touch to your space.

Advertisement

This sateen sheet set by Parachute speaks to our love of all things soft and cozy. Made with 100% premium certified long-staple Egyptian cotton, this durable set is designed to stand the test of time. Twin and Twin XL sets are only offered in white, and other sizes are available in a variety of colors.

Advertisement

Offering cleaner, cooler, and recovery-focused sleep, it's easy to see why this sateen sheet set is a hot commodity in the bedding world. They are soft, silky, durable, and wrinkle-resistant. Plus, they feature advanced TENCEL materials that help keep bacterial growth at bay while providing long-lasting softness for even the most sensitive skin.

Advertisement

Providing 300-thread count with a 100% Egyptian cotton construction, this set is just what you need to sleep comfortably through the night. Very cozy.

Casper is already known for its award-winning mattresses, and it looks like its sateen sheets are about to follow suit. They are made with 100% organic cotton, resulting in a soft and luxurious feel.

These sheets are woven with 100% cotton and feature a super-soft sateen weave that gets softer with every wash. Plus, the sateen construction creates a lustrous sheen that adds a touch of elegance to your bedroom.