The 5 Best Bamboo Sheets on Amazon

It's no secret that the right bedding can make all the difference, which is why bamboo bed sheets are always on our radar. Not only is bamboo bedding more eco-friendly, but they're also super soft. And on top of that, bamboo sheets are typically temperature-regulating, keeping you cool in the summer (perfect for hot sleepers) or warm in the winter. Whether you're ready to spend big or need an affordable but solid set, these are the best bamboo sheets on Amazon.

Editor’s Pick

The Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set is a tried and true editor-approved option. With super soft pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet made from bamboo viscose, it has all the essentials for a comfortable night's sleep. The sheets are also OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified and free of harmful chemicals and materials.

Best Value

Take your pick of the many color options that LuxClub has available in its bamboo sheet set. Made from a bamboo-derived rayon blend, they're extra breathable and have a luxe hotel-like quality.

Best Splurge

Made from organic viscose from bamboo, these high-quality sheets from Cariloha are hypoallergenic and free from harsh substances and chemicals. Not only are they cooling in the summer but they're also temperature-regulating and keep you warm in the winter, too.

Best With Deep Pockets

Have a memory foam mattress that needs a fitted sheet with deep pockets? Try this set from Bedsure. These sheets (both fitted and flat) have 16-inch deep pockets and also come with two pillowcases.

Best Wrinkle-Resistant

Is anyone a fan of wrinkled sheets? We don't think so. This four-piece bamboo sheet set from Cosy House Collection is wrinkle resistant for sheets that not only look smooth, but actually are silky soft, too. They're also hypoallergenic and perfect for sensitive skin.