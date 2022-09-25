5 Flannel Sheet Sets on Amazon to Keep You Cozy All Fall and Winter Long

While flannel shirts might be considered the pumpkin spice latte of fall fashion, we're here to talk about their must-have counterparts: flannel sheets. They've got fuzzy fibers that'll keep the heat in and the cold out for a comfy, cozy feel all night long. From budget-friendly sheet sets to extra warm, heavyweight options, it's time to bundle up with the best flannel sheets on Amazon.

Best Overall

These Amazon favorites come with everything you'll need to get comfy and cozy in bed. You'll get one flat sheet, one fitted sheet (with deep pockets), and two pillowcases made of the same lightweight, breathable flannel meant for year-round use. Plus, they come in over 15 different kid and adult-friendly patterns and colors.

Best Budget

Made from 100% Turkish cotton flannel, this printed sheet set is a serious bang for your buck. This set is machine-washable, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified (so they're free of any harmful chemicals and materials), and come with four pieces — two pillowcases, one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet.

Best Heavyweight

If you feel like your toes are always freezing, look no further than this 100% cotton flannel set with a velvety texture to keep you extra toasty all night long. You'll get all your essentials for a cozy night's sleep in four solid neutrals sure to complement any bedroom.

Best Organic

GOTS certification, 100% cotton, and has a 1-year money-back guarantee? Sounds like a dream … or this flannel sheet set from Whisper Organics. The sheets are double-sided brushed plaid and great for those with sensitive skin.

Best for Year-Round

From premium outdoor company Woolrich, these flannel sheets use 160 GSM (or grams per square meter) which lands you comfortably within the middle-weight category for warmth. The sheets come in 18 patterns and colors, can fit a mattress up to 14-inches deep, and are made of 100% cotton for a soft-to-the-touch feel.