The Best Flannel Sheets That Will Actually Keep You Warm at Night

When the temperature starts to drop and we're heading into cold weather territory, it's time to consider swapping out your summer bedding for something cozier, like flannel. Flannel sheets are best for the fall and winter months and cold sleepers since they're typically extra soft and tend to keep you warm without overheating.
To help you prep for the colder months, we rounded up the best flannel sheets you can buy below.
The Best Flannel Sheets
Available in three new limited edition colorways, Brooklinen's flannel sheets are super soft and breathable. Made from Oeko-Tex certified cotton flannel and woven in Portugal, these high-quality sheets will keep you warm throughout the cooler months.
With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, these flannel sheets are a Boll & Branch customer favorite. Not only are they breathable and warm, but they're also brushed and sheared for maximum pill resistance and comfort.
Score affordable luxe flannel sheets on Amazon with this set from Mellanni. At under $50, these sheets are fade, stain, and wrinkle resistant and get softer with every wash, according to the brand. And with a double-napped finish and deep pockets, it'll stay put on your mattress and keep you warm and cozy.
If you're looking for flannel sheets that you can use year-round, try this set from L.L. Bean. On top of solid colors that you can mix and match, this set is made from 5-ounce brushed cotton flannel that'll keep you comfortable throughout the seasons. Plus, it's resistant to shrinkage, fading, and pilling.
Ideal for kids or anyone looking for adorable patterns, these brushed flannel sheets from Eddie Bauer will add comfort and a playful vibe to any bedroom. Plus, they're pre-shrunk and have deep pockets, so they'll fit mattresses up to 15 inches perfectly even after you wash them.
These hotel-quality sheets will have you looking forward to snuggling up in bed every night. Made from 5-ounce flannel from artisans in Portugal with a luxe and velvety feel, this set is totally worth the investment.
These GOTS-certified brushed cotton flannel sheets have a velvety feel that will keep you extra warm at night. Crafted from cotton grown in Turkey and also woven in Portugal, these 6-ounce sheets are extra thick with added durability that will prevent pilling, wear, and tear.
If you're ready to splurge on quality flannel sheets, consider this set from Peacock Alley. It's made from lightly brushed, long-staple cotton that's extra soft and surprisingly light and breathable.