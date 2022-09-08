Make the Perfect PSLs at Home With These Top-Rated Pumpkin Syrups

By Pauline Lacsamana September 8, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Believe it or not, it's pumpkin spice season, and we're ready to indulge in everything from pumpkin pie to the beloved pumpkin spice latte. But if daily Starbucks runs aren't in your budget, it's time to put your barista skills to the test and start making your coffee at home with pumpkin-flavored syrup. To help you save money and treat yourself to the classic fall drink, check out the best pumpkin syrups to make cafe-worthy PSLs at home.

The Best Pumpkin Spice Syrups

1. Jordan's Skinny Mixes Sugar-Free Pumpkin Spice Coffee Flavoring Syrup, $8.72

Enjoy the pumpkin flavor without added sugar with this highly rated pick on Amazon.

2. Torani Pumpkin Pie Syrup, $15.99

Use this best-selling syrup to get a creamy pumpkin taste with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon.

3. Jordans Sugar-Free Pumpkin Skinny Syrups Set, $17.99

Make not one, but three kinds of PSLs with this set, which includes pumpkin caramel, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin cheesecake gourmet syrups.

4. Pumpkin Reàl Pumpkin Puree Infused Syrup, $13.92

Made with pureed pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, this syrup can be used for PSLs, baking, and more.

5. Torani Pumpkin Pie Sauce, $8.99

Thicker than a classic coffee syrup, this pumpkin sauce can be drizzled over dessert or your homemade coffee drinks.

