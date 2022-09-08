Make the Perfect PSLs at Home With These Top-Rated Pumpkin Syrups

Believe it or not, it's pumpkin spice season, and we're ready to indulge in everything from pumpkin pie to the beloved pumpkin spice latte. But if daily Starbucks runs aren't in your budget, it's time to put your barista skills to the test and start making your coffee at home with pumpkin-flavored syrup. To help you save money and treat yourself to the classic fall drink, check out the best pumpkin syrups to make cafe-worthy PSLs at home.
Video of the Day
The Best Pumpkin Spice Syrups
Enjoy the pumpkin flavor without added sugar with this highly rated pick on Amazon.
Use this best-selling syrup to get a creamy pumpkin taste with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon.
Make not one, but three kinds of PSLs with this set, which includes pumpkin caramel, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin cheesecake gourmet syrups.
Made with pureed pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, this syrup can be used for PSLs, baking, and more.
Thicker than a classic coffee syrup, this pumpkin sauce can be drizzled over dessert or your homemade coffee drinks.