The 10 Best Bamboo Sheets Actually Worth the Investment

If you're in the market for new bedding, you've probably heard of bamboo sheets. Along with percale, linen, and cotton sheets, sets made from bamboo are considered some of the best cooling sheets around. And in addition to that, they're also considered more eco-friendly than other options.

Video of the Day

"Bamboo sheets have been increasing in popularity in recent years — and for good reason," Brianna Garriott, growth marketing manager at Ettitude, tells Hunker. "They're sustainable, softer than cotton and linen, naturally hypoallergenic, and moisture-wicking."

Even though they've made a name for themselves as a great summer bedding pick, bamboo sheets are breathable and tend to have temperature regulating properties, making them not only cool in the summer but also warm in the winter, according to Garriott.

From budget-friendly finds to splurge-worthy sets, we rounded up the best bamboo sheets you can buy.

The Best Bamboo Sheets

Buttery soft and affordable? The Hotel Sheets Direct bamboo sheets are for you. This four-piece set is made from viscose from bamboo and has deep pockets that can fit mattresses up to 15 inches. Not only are they cooling, but they're also OEKO-TEX certified and thermoregulating. Interested? Check out our Hotel Sheets Direct review.

Here's another editor-approved find that you won't regret buying. These sheets are made from bamboo lyocell from sustainable CleanBamboo fabric that's OEKO-TEX certified. It's made with a sateen weave that's extra soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic. Learn more in our Ettitude sheets review.

Oprah-approved with an extra soft feel, these bamboo viscose sheets from Cozy Earth are worth the investment. Not only are they breathable and moisture wicking, but the sheets are also made with an "enhanced weave" that prevents pilling and helps them last longer.

There's nothing like a good dupe, and this bamboo sheet set from Quince holds up against big name brands in the bedding space. Made from 100% organic bamboo viscose with a sateen weave, they're soft, cool, and perfect for hot sleepers.

Made from high-quality bamboo rayon, these sheets will keep you as cool as ever. They're temperature regulating, repel odor, and reduce humidity, making them a great option for all types of sleepers.

These ultra-soft sheets are made from bamboo viscose with a twill weave that's twice as soft as cotton, according to the brand. Made from carbon neutral fabric, it has extra deep pockets, naturally repels odors and allergens, and is thermal regulating.

Perfect for hot sleepers who are on a budget, these silky soft sheets from Amazon will have you feeling like you're staying at a luxury hotel. It has deep pockets, is wrinkle-resistant, and has plenty of color options to choose from.

Crafted from 70% rayon from bamboo and 30% combed cotton sateen, these breathable sheets are as durable as they are soft. The fitted sheet can fit mattresses of up to 16 inches deep it features an all-around elastic for limited movement.

Made from viscose from bamboo, these sheets are supersoft and light with a feel that's double the thread count of cotton, according to the brand. Comparable to other performance fabrics, these bamboo sheets are thermal regulating, wick way moisture, and are naturally antimicrobial.

With a 300 thread count of rayon from bamboo, these sheets from Nest are antimicrobial and perfect for sensitive skin.