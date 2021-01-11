The 15 Best Percale Sheets to Invest in Right Now

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated August 10, 2022
Whether you're a hot sleeper searching for a sweat-less night or simply in the market for some new bedding, percale sheets are the sheets for you. The lightweight, breathable material wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry as you sleep. Percale is also crisp, not drapey; strong, not flimsy; and smooth, not fluffy. It's the fabric that will make climbing into bed feel like checking into a five-star hotel. Since you deserve that level of luxury, we gathered our top picks for the best percale sheets on the internet.

The Best Percale Sheets

1. Parachute Percale Sheet Set (Queen), $149-$249

Parachute's percale sheets are at once lightweight and durable. The long-staple Egyptian cotton material is expertly made in Portugal for a strong yet cozy product.

2. Molecule Percale Performance Sheet Set (Queen), $129

These wrinkle-resistant sheets are comfortable, cool, and soft as ever. Made from TENCEL lyocell and long staple cotton, it's an eco-friendly set that will make your bed feel instantly more luxe.

3. Crane & Canopy Bright White 400 Thread Count Percale Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $280

Woven from Egyptian extra-long-staple cotton, Crane & Canopy's percale cotton sheets are designed with luxury and comfort in mind. Over time, the fabric gets softer and softer.

4. Homebird Cool & Crisp Percale Fitted Sheet Set (Queen), $126

Made from 300 thread count and GOTS-certified organic cotton, these sheets were practically crafted to perfection. They're breathable, cool, and have a sleek matte finish.

5. Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set (Queen), $278

Known for ethically produced, organic bedding, Boll & Branch developed its own percale weave that makes for a super smooth sheet material. The hemmed detail provides a timeless, classic look, too.

6. Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set (Queen), $169

Give your bedding a makeover with these high-quality sheets. Great for hot sleepers, these bed sheets have a crisp feel that will keep you cool throughout the night. Plus, the sheets are OEKO-TEX certified and made without harmful chemicals.

7. Lane Linen Organic Cotton Full Sheets Set (Queen), $44.99

If you want percale sheets but you're on a budget, look no further. This four-piece set from Amazon is made from organic GOTS-certified cotton and can fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep.

8. The Company Store Legends Hotel Supima Cotton Percale Sheet Set (Queen), $229

Light and breathable, The Company Store's American-grown, long-staple Supima cotton percale sheets are ideal for warm weather and sleepers. Both the flat sheets and pillowcases can be personalized with a monogram, too.

9. Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets (Queen), $208

To craft its relaxed organic cotton percale sheets, Coyuchi uses a proprietary spinning and weaving technique that results in a lightly crinkled texture. Plus, it's impossible not to fall for rich hues like ginger and Aegean.

10. Garnet Hill Signature Scallop Embroidered Percale Bedding, $59-$199

Sweet, scalloped embroidery decorates the hems of Garnet Hill's signature Pima cotton percale sheets. For a more personalized flair, the bedding can be monogrammed with precisely matched threads.

11. L.L.Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set (Queen), $159

Year-round comfort is guaranteed with L.L.Bean's premium percale sheet sets, which are woven from long-staple Pima cotton yarns. They're luxuriously smooth to the touch.

12. Pom Pom at Home Cotton Percale Sheet Set (Queen), $322

Made of long-staple Egyptian cotton, this percale sheet set by Pom Pom at Home is simple and soft. The bundle includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

13. Riley Home Percale Sheet Set (Queen), $135-$220

A dainty, color-on-color stitch on Riley's flat sheets and pillowcases adds a special touch to the long-staple combed cotton percale bedding. The extra smooth feel doesn't hurt, either.

14. Saatva Organic Percale Sheet Set (Queen), $185

Saatva's percale sheets are woven with long-staple, certified organic cotton that's naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and breathable. The luxe matte finish makes them look fresh and chic.

15. Thuma Percale Suite Sheet Set (Queen), $225

If you want that luxury hotel feeling, try out Thuma's new percale sheets. Designed to get smoother with every wash with "lived-in texture," these sheets will have you looking forward to jumping into bed every night.

